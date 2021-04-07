Rod Watson: Bills stadium deal makes Highmark brand memorable. But in what way?

With the deal to put its name on the NFL stadium in Orchard Park, the large Pittsburgh-based health insurer that “affiliated” with a local health plan has gotten half of what it wants with its branding move.
Every time there’s mention of a Buffalo Bills game, a concert or any other event at the stadium, Western New Yorkers will hear the Highmark name.
The only question is: What will they think when they hear it?
A lot of people might well think, “This is the company that is shortchanging Western New York.”
Organizations ranging from the John R. Oishei Foundation and the Health Foundation for Central & Western New York, to the Buffalo Urban League and NAACP, to Native American Community Services and the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY are “infuriated” by the terms of the health care affiliation.
In a letter last week to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, they and three dozen other individuals and organizations asked the state to take another look at the deal they called “detrimental to our community,” saying the agreement does nothing to “protect the community or address inequalities.” Some of the groups sent a similar letter to the state attorney general last month.
The signers represent as large and diverse a coalition as I can recall organizing around any one issue.
Such outrage hardly reflects the community image Highmark no doubt envisioned when, just weeks after finalizing the health care deal, it paid for the naming rights at what is now Highmark BlueCross BlueShield Stadium.
“These people can’t even afford to go out there,” said Brenda McDuffie, who retired last year as head of the Buffalo Urban League – but not from community activism.
McDuffie was referring to the people who suffer from health inequities but who won’t be helped nearly as much as they should be by the charitable contribution resulting from the affiliation. Instead of earning praise, the $10 million, five-year plan has been scorned as “pathetic” by Oishei President Robert Gioia and community advocates who cite other recent health care deals that created foundations with endowments ranging from $100 million to $1.4 billion.
Not only is the $10 million – or $2 million a year – puny by comparison, it isn’t even just for the eight counties of Western New York. Instead, it will be spread over all 21 counties covered by Highmark Western and Northeastern New York.
Is that really what the company wants Western New Yorkers to think about every time they hear the name Highmark Stadium?
Support Local Journalism
“This about a commitment to a community that has supported them for decades. And this is how they say thank you?” said Gioia.
Highmark has emphasized that its affiliation with HealthNow New York – parent company of the local Blue plans – was not a merger or acquisition, like the other deals critics cite, and that the local company’s $667 million in reserves will remain here. A spokeswoman this week said if the state follows the groups' call to mandate creation of local foundation to focus on racial and health inequities, it could do the same to any other insurer.
She added that Highmark BlueCross and BlueShield of Western and Northeastern New York will have 10-member local board that will govern what happens here and that “material decisions” will not be overruled in Pittsburgh “without our board’s approval.”
She also said the company has given more than $20 million to about 900 organizations in Western New York over the last five years – such as $1 million each to the Martin Luther King Jr. Park splash pad and Erie County Medical Center’s new emergency department – and that the newly announced $10 million over five years is on top of that.
“To question our commitment to our community in this way is a little perplexing,” she said, adding that the company has been talking with community stakeholders to clear up “misunderstanding.”
But what is more perplexing is why the deal between $19 billion Highmark and the $2.8 billion HealthNow didn’t commit more in the first place to combating health disparities that afflict this community.
“This is the business that they’re in; that’s what’s so alarming to us,” Gioia said, before referring to the long list of institutions and individuals who signed the plea to the governor. “All of the people on that list care about one thing, and one thing only: better health care opportunities for people at risk.”
The advocates have yet to get a response from either the governor or the attorney general. Given that the state departments of Health and Financial Services have already signed off on the deal, the critics aren’t sure what can be done now.
Nora OBrien-Suric, president of the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York, said they hope that, at the very least, the Attorney General’s Office will closely monitor the deal and step in if any actions by the companies fall outside the scope of the agreement.
But even if the state relinquished its chance to look out for Western New York by signing off on the affiliation, there’s nothing to stop the Highmark companies themselves from belatedly deciding they can do more.
The Rev. George Nicholas, chair of the African American Health Equity Task Force – who also signed the letter – pointed to the health disparities and wondered aloud if people are OK with that, adding, “We need to have a real conversation about what’s important in this region.”
“We’re burying too many people,” he said. “I get too many funerals of people who are not old.”
But Nicholas also took a more encouraging tack, saying, “The potential to do a much bigger thing is right there.” He added that Highmark has an opportunity “to really make a difference … that would shine much brighter than a sign on a football stadium.”
Highmark insists the undisclosed sum it’s paying to put its name on the stadium is unrelated to what it spends on health care. But the reality is that the two will be linked in the minds of many in a region in which Blacks and Hispanics suffer disproportionately not only from Covid-19, but from the preexisting health conditions that make the coronavirus so threatening and that also are debilitating in their own right.
No matter how the deal is structured on paper, Highmark can afford to do much more to address those disparities – and it should. After all, establishing a brand is one thing; establishing a positive brand is something else.