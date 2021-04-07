Rod Watson: Bills stadium deal makes Highmark brand memorable. But in what way?

Highmark has emphasized that its affiliation with HealthNow New York – parent company of the local Blue plans – was not a merger or acquisition, like the other deals critics cite, and that the local company’s $667 million in reserves will remain here. A spokeswoman this week said if the state follows the groups' call to mandate creation of local foundation to focus on racial and health inequities, it could do the same to any other insurer.

She added that Highmark BlueCross and BlueShield of Western and Northeastern New York will have 10-member local board that will govern what happens here and that “material decisions” will not be overruled in Pittsburgh “without our board’s approval.”

She also said the company has given more than $20 million to about 900 organizations in Western New York over the last five years – such as $1 million each to the Martin Luther King Jr. Park splash pad and Erie County Medical Center’s new emergency department – and that the newly announced $10 million over five years is on top of that.

“To question our commitment to our community in this way is a little perplexing,” she said, adding that the company has been talking with community stakeholders to clear up “misunderstanding.”