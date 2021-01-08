 Skip to main content
Rod Watson: Bills fever? Let’s avoid community spread
Thousands of adoring fans greeted the Bills at the airport

Thousands of Buffalo Bills fans greeted the team plane when it landed around 1:30 a.m. after the players clinched the division title. The delirium has yet to let up. 

 James P. McCoy

So Rod, how about a follow-up to your column from three years ago where you called us Bills Fans Psychologically Delusional and Pathetic, and ended the column with Go (Away) Bills! Or at least an apology. – Devoted Fan (of the Bills, not me)

Dear Fan With the Long Memory:

After consulting with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and other experts from around the country, I regret to inform you that there is, as of yet, no vaccine that will help you.

Pfizer and Moderna are expected to take up this challenge soon; but in case you haven’t noticed, they have been preoccupied with a once-in-a-century problem. But that does not mean your once-in-a-quarter-century issue does not deserve immediate attention.

I am here to help, knowing that when your beloved Buffalo Bills won the AFC East Division last month for the first time since 1995, it was a welcome diversion for mentally balanced Western New Yorkers when one was most needed.

Unfortunately, as often happens in these cases, it also was a triggering event that apparently sent you and thousands of others into delirium. Symptoms include an inability to forget past slights, and an uncontrollable urge to “Shout!”

Of course, delirium can also be brought on by a very high fever. In fact, according to Healthline.com, it is “an abrupt change in the brain that causes mental confusion and emotional disruption” which “makes it difficult to think.”

And though it is not thought to be an airborne illness, it does travel over the airwaves. In fact, all forms of media are thought to be super spreaders. So I totally understand why so many of you – like the airport horde that greeted the newly crowned champs at an ungodly 1:30 a.m. – could not isolate and stay safe.

The good news? “Delirium is usually temporary and can often be treated effectively.”

Granted, there is no vaccine on the near horizon. But, as with Love Potion No. 9, you can try mixing up a home remedy in the sink.

Start with two parts common sense, add a dash of maturity – especially if you have kids – and toss in 3 ounces of perspective, given everything else that’s going on. Then mix well and drink straight.

If that sounds too distasteful, you could always just let this malady runs its course, which could take anywhere from 24 hours to four weeks, depending on the strength of the NFL antibodies.

As for the apology: I am truly sorry that this seems to have hit Western New York again. After the team’s recent first round playoff exits, I would have thought we’d built up herd immunity.

Instead, as medical experts like to say when they can’t say anything else, you and the other fanatics will just have to learn to live with it.

In the meantime, as the rest of us get on with real life, please observe the health and safety protocols for Bills fever: Don’t just wear a mask, wear a muzzle – and keep it to yourselves.

