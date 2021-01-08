Rod Watson: Bills fever? Let’s avoid community spread

Of course, delirium can also be brought on by a very high fever. In fact, according to Healthline.com, it is “an abrupt change in the brain that causes mental confusion and emotional disruption” which “makes it difficult to think.”

And though it is not thought to be an airborne illness, it does travel over the airwaves. In fact, all forms of media are thought to be super spreaders. So I totally understand why so many of you – like the airport horde that greeted the newly crowned champs at an ungodly 1:30 a.m. – could not isolate and stay safe.

The good news? “Delirium is usually temporary and can often be treated effectively.”

Granted, there is no vaccine on the near horizon. But, as with Love Potion No. 9, you can try mixing up a home remedy in the sink.

Start with two parts common sense, add a dash of maturity – especially if you have kids – and toss in 3 ounces of perspective, given everything else that’s going on. Then mix well and drink straight.

If that sounds too distasteful, you could always just let this malady runs its course, which could take anywhere from 24 hours to four weeks, depending on the strength of the NFL antibodies.