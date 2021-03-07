Robert J. McCarthy: Gov. Cuomo’s terrible, awful, very bad week

Indeed, Langworthy’s state GOP was citing the governor’s problems in fundraising letters it dispatched last week.

• Meanwhile, back at the Executive Chamber on the Capitol’s second floor, life goes on as usual. The press shop continues to churn out releases on everything from development adjacent to Manhattan’s Javits Convention Center to advice on preparing for bad weather.

“Nothing to see here – everything is under control.”

• All of this spurs inevitable political speculation. Even if Cuomo does not resign, many observers now cast doubt on any thoughts about the fourth term his father, the late Mario Cuomo, failed to achieve.

Republicans like Reps. Tom Reed of Corning and Lee Zeldin of Long Island are now openly discussing a run for governor next year.

Then there are Democrats, none of whom are even whispering right now. Still, names mentioned include New York Mayor Bill deBlasio, New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Attorney General Tish James, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, State Sen. Mike Gianaris of Queens, and others.

It’s very early to dissect their pros and cons at this point, but this kind of scandal spawns this kind of talk.

• Quote of the Week comes from veteran Manhattan political consultant Hank Sheinkopf, a longtime observer of all things Cuomo. He was asked last week about the possibility the governor will resign: “Andrew Cuomo is not leaving. Anybody who thinks that does not understand him; they’ve lost their senses.”

