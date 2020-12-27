Robert J. McCarthy: A political poem for the holidays

Now Democrat Nate!

Once Trump tweets support

You’re left at the gate!

In Election ‘21,

Our mayor strives for five

It’s never been done

By any dead or alive.

So far, few opponents

To challenge Mayor Byron.

But the (grand) jury’s still out;

There’s still time for tryin’.

So The News will report

On the races this year.

When it comes to our staff,

Upstate has no peer.

Once again this affront

To Clement Clark Moore,

Flows from our pen,

To subscribers’ front door.

But it’s time for a break

From political drivel,

To celebrate Christmas

On this, there’s no quibble.