Robert J. McCarthy: A political poem for the holidays
0 comments

Washington National Christmas Tree

The National Christmas Tree with the Washington Monument in the background is seen on the Ellipse near the White House, in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

 Jose Luis Magana

‘Twas two days after Christmas

All through the White House,

Not a president was stirring

Though he’s now on the “outs.”

For Joe Biden has won,

He’s the guy we now laud.

Donald Trump won’t concede:

“The election’s a fraud!”

Throughout all the courts,

There arose such a clatter,

From a spate of bad lawsuits,

That grew badder and badder

On Sidney! On Rudy!

On General Mike Flynn!

They whisper to Donald:

“You can still win!”

In the Red Room each noon

It’s “Lunchtime with Andrew.”

He lays out instructions

What we can’t do and can do.

No restaurants, no movies;

From Bills games we’re banned.

But he just won an Emmy

For gubernatorial command.

Now the gov’s got the edge

He’s been granted the power

To keep New York safe

And Republicans just cower.

On Cuomo! On DeRosa!

On Commissioner Zucker!

They’re now stars on TV

(But we’re starting to tucker!)

In February, the prez

Gave Chris Jacobs a tweet.

And from that moment on,

Chris couldn’t be beat.

For Trump is still king

In that part of the world,

Where they all wear red hats

And fly Trump flags unfurled.

Now the rookie in Congress

Faces tough days ahead.

The Dems will redistrict

Until no turf is red.

Now Stefan! Now Beth!

Now Democrat Nate!

Once Trump tweets support

You’re left at the gate!

In Election ‘21,

Our mayor strives for five

It’s never been done

By any dead or alive.

So far, few opponents

To challenge Mayor Byron.

But the (grand) jury’s still out;

There’s still time for tryin’.

So The News will report

On the races this year.

When it comes to our staff,

Upstate has no peer.

Once again this affront

To Clement Clark Moore,

Flows from our pen,

To subscribers’ front door.

But it’s time for a break

From political drivel,

To celebrate Christmas

On this, there’s no quibble.

And so once again,

Christians, Muslims and Jews:

Happy Holidays to all

From The Buffalo News!

