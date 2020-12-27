Robert J. McCarthy: A political poem for the holidays

‘Twas two days after Christmas
All through the White House,
Not a president was stirring
Though he’s now on the “outs.”
For Joe Biden has won,
He’s the guy we now laud.
Donald Trump won’t concede:
“The election’s a fraud!”
Throughout all the courts,
There arose such a clatter,
From a spate of bad lawsuits,
That grew badder and badder
On Sidney! On Rudy!
On General Mike Flynn!
They whisper to Donald:
“You can still win!”
In the Red Room each noon
It’s “Lunchtime with Andrew.”
He lays out instructions
What we can’t do and can do.
No restaurants, no movies;
From Bills games we’re banned.
But he just won an Emmy
For gubernatorial command.
Now the gov’s got the edge
He’s been granted the power
To keep New York safe
And Republicans just cower.
On Cuomo! On DeRosa!
On Commissioner Zucker!
They’re now stars on TV
(But we’re starting to tucker!)
In February, the prez
Gave Chris Jacobs a tweet.
And from that moment on,
Chris couldn’t be beat.
For Trump is still king
In that part of the world,
Where they all wear red hats
And fly Trump flags unfurled.
Now the rookie in Congress
Faces tough days ahead.
The Dems will redistrict
Until no turf is red.
Now Stefan! Now Beth!
Now Democrat Nate!
Once Trump tweets support
You’re left at the gate!
In Election ‘21,
Our mayor strives for five
It’s never been done
By any dead or alive.
So far, few opponents
To challenge Mayor Byron.
But the (grand) jury’s still out;
There’s still time for tryin’.
So The News will report
On the races this year.
When it comes to our staff,
Upstate has no peer.
Once again this affront
To Clement Clark Moore,
Flows from our pen,
To subscribers’ front door.
But it’s time for a break
From political drivel,
To celebrate Christmas
On this, there’s no quibble.
And so once again,