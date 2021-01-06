Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel starts the path to quick buildup to the Sabres' season

"Today was a good test for me to go out there and be on the ice with a lot more bodies than I'm used to," Eichel said. "So I'm all right right now. ... It's been a while since I've been on the ice with that many guys. So I was a couple of steps behind today but hopefully it starts coming back and I start to feel like myself again."

"Jack is clearly our leader on the ice and so to have him back, have his presence back was excellent," said Krueger. "I did speak with him the importance of him being patient now, because he did miss those first four days of extremely intense practice and work."

Krueger said he was joking with Eichel on the ice about navigating the crowd of players. There's no worries the rust will linger.

"We know the genius of Jack," Krueger said. "He'll find his way quickly."

In particular, Eichel has to quickly get in synch with new linemate Taylor Hall. They were doing a lot of talking during drills. On the bench. In line along the boards. Doubt the chatter was where takeout was going to be from later in the evening.