Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel starts the path to quick buildup to the Sabres' season

Jack Eichel was back. And so were Victor Olofsson and Linus Ullmark. Ryan Johnson has a World Junior gold medal with him in Minnesota. Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn have arrived in Buffalo and Cozens will be joining the team soon.
So there was a lot of good news in Sabreland Wednesday. But like it seems for several years with this franchise, there's always something.
Zemgus Girgensons has been a punching bag on social media since signing that three-year, $6.6 million contract in October. It was a rough early move by GM Kevyn Adams, seemingly prodded by Ralph Krueger's feel for how he wants his roster. Girgensons has intrinsic value as a bottom-6 winger but three years? At a substantial raise? After he's won nothing for seven years?
Still, behind the Blue and Gold curtain I can tell you that Girgensons is an important glue guy for this team. The news that he's out for the season after hamstring surgery was tough to stomach.
"It's a big loss in our lineup, a big, big loss personality wise," Eichel said. "He brings a lot to our group off the ice. We're gonna miss him deeply. It's unfortunate that you lose him for as long as you do, and you just feel for a guy like that, that put so much work in and then it seems like it's taken away from him right before the season."
For his part, Eichel revealed he has been dealing with an undisclosed upper-body injury for a few weeks and simply wasn't ready to start practice when camp opened New Year's Day. He looked a little rusty Wednesday, understandable since the Sabres haven't played since March, but also didn't appear limited either. That's the most important point.
"Today was a good test for me to go out there and be on the ice with a lot more bodies than I'm used to," Eichel said. "So I'm all right right now. ... It's been a while since I've been on the ice with that many guys. So I was a couple of steps behind today but hopefully it starts coming back and I start to feel like myself again."
"Jack is clearly our leader on the ice and so to have him back, have his presence back was excellent," said Krueger. "I did speak with him the importance of him being patient now, because he did miss those first four days of extremely intense practice and work."
Krueger said he was joking with Eichel on the ice about navigating the crowd of players. There's no worries the rust will linger.
"We know the genius of Jack," Krueger said. "He'll find his way quickly."
In particular, Eichel has to quickly get in synch with new linemate Taylor Hall. They were doing a lot of talking during drills. On the bench. In line along the boards. Doubt the chatter was where takeout was going to be from later in the evening.
"You just try and build a relationship with him, get to know his tendencies," Eichel said. "Obviously, it's the first time on the ice together. So let's try and build some chemistry as quick as possible. We know we're gonna play in a week. So just trying to communicate as much as we can. It's good to be working on a line, and getting back to somewhat normal hockey."
Only somewhat. Eichel said everyone knows this isn't going to be a normal season. His first practice came eight days before the season opener when Alex Ovechkin & Co. come to town.
"Guys have to be realistic here and understand that the beginning of season is not going to be as clean as I think everyone probably expects," Eichel said. "That's just how it's gonna go. Every team is in the same situation. So I think it's just important to get our systems down and get used to being on the ice with each other."
That will really be important whenever Cozens joins the fray, with the Sabres fully expecting to get him in the lineup early in the season. The opening couple of games may not be realistic, based on when Cozens can emerge from quarantine and start practicing.
But especially with Girgensons out, there is room for Cozens to contribute.
"He had a really good tournament so he's probably going to have a little bit of an advantage on a lot of us coming in and having played however many games that he's played," said Eichel, who said he was thrilled by Team USA's 2-0 blanking of Cozens-led Canada. "It's good that he got that experience and it's nice to see him having such a great showing. Hopefully he can come in here and make an impact as well."
And hopefully, Eichel spends the next week getting up to speed.