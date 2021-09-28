Jim Kubiak: How does a QB get a perfect grade? Dissecting Bills' Josh Allen vs. Washington

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League, and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks.
Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.
Overview
Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s performance Sunday against the Washington Football Team was the equivalent of pitching a perfect game. He was calm and calculated, protected the football and played with the mentality and precision of a league MVP.
Allen completed 32 passes on 43 attempts for 358 yards and four passing touchdowns. He also recorded a rushing touchdown as the Bills took advantage of every mistake the Washington Football Team made.
Allen’s completion percentage was a season-high 74.4%, as he efficiently dissected the defense with short, quick passes resulting in manageable third-down situations and successful scoring drives. Before Allen left the game, he had led the Bills to points in eight of 11 offensive drives, equating to scoring on 73% of the team’s offensive possessions.
From the first play to the last, Allen was more focused and in control of his emotions than in previous games. Being excited and juiced up is a good trait in football, but not to the extent that the fervor of the game interferes with the quarterback’s ability to make important decisions.
We were all wondering if and when Allen would take the next step in gaining control over his exhilaration. This 100% performance provides proof that not only is it possible, but that when he is the master of his emotions, he is perhaps the best quarterback in the game.
Allen was playing at a level we have not seen with the combination of his toughness, situational awareness and willingness to quickly deliver the football.
First quarter
Play selection: 22 plays – 14 passes, eight runs.
Allen: 11 for 14 passing, 119 yards, one touchdown. Two carries for 5 yards.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Bills, 7-0.
The Bills began their first possession from their own 25-yard line. Following a misfire into the flat intended for Devin Singletary and a false start on Emmanuel Sanders, the Bills were faced with a third-and-15 from their own 20-yard-line. Allen demonstrated enormous poise, staying in the pocket and delivering accurately to Gabriel Davis down the field.
Here, Allen play-action faked to Singletary, dropped back, and was forced to step up into the pocket. Rather than looking to run, he was focused down the field while patiently waiting for Davis to find the hole in the zone. In the past, Allen would have been tempted to leave the pocket, but he moved around when he needed to and never preemptively throughout the game. This was a significant departure from past performances.
Two plays later, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll utilized Sanders on an option route. This type of route attacks the defense whether it is man or zone. Washington played a good deal of zone coverage, which made the option route look like a hitch route as Sanders ran between defenders and turned around in the open area.
Plays such as this, with quick and decisive throws, put the offense in great situations on second and third down. Allen’s eyes and timing were spot on as he consistently carved up the spaces between defenders. These plays help the offense in two ways. First, the completion creates momentum and offensive rhythm, and second, quick completions go a long way to minimizing and frustrating the pass rush.
Three plays later, Allen had the first of four touchdown passes in the game.
This appeared to be improvisation on the part of Allen and Sanders as it seemed as if there was a design to attempt to throw the football back to Allen’s left. Allen quickly decided to move to his right and Sanders adjusted, coming back across the field toward his quarterback. Allen put the ball where only Sanders could get it. It is unthinkable to imagine the play was designed for the ball to be thrown back to the left to be completed for a touchdown. Allen made it look easy. Only a few elite players in the world who can make that play.
Second quarter
Play selection: 21 plays – 14 passes, seven runs.
Allen: 11 for 14 passing for 144 yards, two touchdowns. One carry for 2 yards.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Bills, 27-14.
Buffalo turned the football over on downs, failing on fourth-and-2, but Washington fumbled the ball back to the Bills and Allen took advantage.
The Bills took over on their 48-yard line and went on a nine-play drive that ended with Allen’s second touchdown of the game.
Here, the Bills were lined up in a formation with three receivers to Allen’s left. Zack Moss was the running back and lined up to his right. Moss stumbled as he released from his running back position and somehow stayed on his feet. Allen looked to his left and was forced to move up the pocket and to the right side of the field. Again, Allen has reacted differently to this situation in the past, running without focusing down the field. But here he has eyes down the field to pass first and run second. Thanks to his improved awareness, Allen found Moss, who had made a terrific move to the inside and then back to the outside, open in the right flat. Allen delivered a simple throw to Moss, who did the rest.
This touchdown put the Bills in the lead 14-0.
Washington's offense turned the football over again, this time with an interception by Jordan Poyer. This set the Bills’ offense up on Washington’s 17-yard line. Three plays later, on third-and-7, Allen found tight end Dawson Knox on this back shoulder fade route.
Support Local Journalism
Daboll had the Bills lined up in a bunch formation to Allen’s left. Knox, who by definition is a tight end, was the single receiver to the right. The Bills put the formation strength into the boundary, hoping Washington would adjust its alignments to the three-receiver side, which it did. This put Knox one on one with linebacker Cole Holcomb. Allen responded with a perfectly placed back-shoulder throw that put the ball in a location that only Knox could get his hands on and the result was a 21-0 lead.
Washington seemed out of the game until a short screen pass to running back Antonia Gibson turned into a long touchdown pass to close the gap to 21-7. The pooch style kickoff was recovered by Washington and led to another score to make the game, 21-14.
The momentum appeared to have shifted into Washington’s favor. On their next offensive series, the Bills had to punt because of a missed opportunity.
Here, the Bills were in a tight bunch alignment and ran a drag concept with Stefon Diggs and Knox crossing in front of Allen in a scissors pattern. Cole Beasley was deeper in the middle of the field behind the short scissors action, exactly like last week. Washington was in man-to-man coverage and was able to apply pressure on Allen with just four pass rushers. As Allen delivered the football he was slightly hindered by the rush, which might have led to the ball being behind Knox on his drag route. Safety Kamren Curl did a great job of breaking on the throw as Knox was unable to rein it in.
There was a split-second where it appeared that Benjamin St-Juste was going to intercept the deflected football, but Knox knocked the ball away with his leg as he went to the ground. This was one of few slightly off-target throws by Allen.
Allen and the Bills’ offense capitalized on their final two possessions of the quarter with field goals, boosting their lead to 27-14 heading into halftime.
Tyler Bass kicked a 47-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the quarter following an amazing four-play drive that began with just 26 seconds remaining from the Bills' own 25-yard line. Allen completed four passes in a row, two to Diggs, one to Beasley and the final completion to Knox. Each throw was perfectly placed as the Buffalo offense executed the two-minute scenario to perfection and turned the momentum back to the Bills.
Third quarter
Play selection: 22 plays – 13 passes, nine runs.
Allen: 9 for 13 passing, for 76 yards, one touchdown. No carries.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Bills, 36-14.
The Buffalo offense took over on their eighth offensive possession with 12:52 in the third quarter. Allen was again sensational on a 16-play scoring drive that started on the Bills’ 7-yard line. Daboll mixed play selection with six runs to Allen’s 10 passes. Allen completed nine of 10 attempts on the drive, including this impressive and gutsy third-and-4 completion to Beasley in the right slot.
Allen is facing what appeared to be an all-out blitz with only a five-man protection because the Bills were in an empty formation and had five receivers. Allen did not panic and instead found Beasley to his right. Beasley found a hole in the defense just outside of defensive end Chase Young.
Washington’s defense overloaded the left side of the offensive line and blitzed safety Curl, who would have had a sack had Allen held onto the ball any longer. Allen was prepared to take the hit to deliver the football. He wasn’t looking for the big play in this situation as he read his progression from short to deep.
Allen passed 300 yards passing in the third quarter as the broadcasters noted the Bills were 8-0 when Allen eclipsed 300.
Allen put the game away five plays later with his fourth touchdown pass of the game, finding Sanders in the corner of the end zone.
Here, on second-and-goal, Daboll had the Bills in a trips formation to the right with tight end Knox in a 3-point stance on the line of scrimmage and Sanders as the single receiver to Allen’s left. Daboll flooded the left side, releasing Moss on an arrow route into the flat underneath the Sanders’ back-pylon corner route. Knox ran a drag to the weak side of the field, completing this triangular-flood concept.
Washington cornerback St-Juste was caught looking at Moss free-releasing into the flat. When he committed to Moss, he turned Sanders over to the safety Curl, who was not positioned properly to cover the corner. This was a brilliant strategy, overloading the weak side with Moss, Sanders and Knox, because it flooded Washington’s coverage rules as St-Juste and Curl could not cover all three receivers simultaneously. Allen read the concept, perfectly manipulating St-Juste in the flat with his eyes.
The score upped the Bills lead to 33-14 and put the game out of reach.
Fourth quarter
Play selection with Allen: Four plays – two passes, two runs.
Allen: 1 for 2 passing, 19 yard. One carry for 2 yards, rushing touchdown.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Bills, 43-21.
Allen participated in only four plays in the fourth quarter and capped off his perfect game with a rushing touchdown.
Here, Allen was looking to his left and was flushed to his right. As he moved to the perimeter, no defenders were there to account for him. Recognizing this he nearly walked into the end zone uncontested.
Conclusion
How does a quarterback attain a perfect quarterback performance grade of 100%? That is seemingly impossible, but, in returning to my grade sheet, I identified only four of 68 total plays in which Allen earned a minus or misfired.
With each touchdown counting as a double-plus, Allen actually graded out at more than 100% in the game, meaning that he achieved perfection on 94.2% of his snaps. Allen played with the poise and command of a master. His progressions, awareness and anticipation in key moments of this game were elite.