Jim Kubiak: How does a QB get a perfect grade? Dissecting Bills' Josh Allen vs. Washington

Here, the Bills were lined up in a formation with three receivers to Allen’s left. Zack Moss was the running back and lined up to his right. Moss stumbled as he released from his running back position and somehow stayed on his feet. Allen looked to his left and was forced to move up the pocket and to the right side of the field. Again, Allen has reacted differently to this situation in the past, running without focusing down the field. But here he has eyes down the field to pass first and run second. Thanks to his improved awareness, Allen found Moss, who had made a terrific move to the inside and then back to the outside, open in the right flat. Allen delivered a simple throw to Moss, who did the rest.