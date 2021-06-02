Jeff Simon: You're in the writer's room. Should these six season finales end this way?

A new game.
I'm calling it "Writer's Room." You shouldn't try to play if you're the sort of TV watcher who just can't abide talking about TV plots with people without spoiler alerts festooning every paragraph like chocolate chips in Toll House cookies. I've never been one of you. I'm fine with being told of plot endings before seeing them and then checking them out for myself. (Psst! There's a lot of death at the end of "Hamlet." The end of "Oedipus Rex" is no fun at all.)
This whole column, frankly, comes with one long spoiler alert, even though I'm talking about things that have already been shown.
So if you're not encountering many TV shows these days and are as fresh as a newborn viewer, come back after you've gotten these shows under your belt "on demand" and then we'll talk.
I'm writing about all this season's "season finales" – including, most importantly, HBO's cumulatively magnetic "Mare of Easttown," the last of whose six episodes was shown on Sunday.
The way to play "Writer's Room" is to pretend you're one of the writers of TV's regular attempts to tell stories to other adults. No "Bachelorette" viewers are likely to be comfy within. This is for experienced TV and movie watchers who've watched plots unfold onscreen for decades.
The idea is this: Whether they're actually committee-written or not ("Mare of Easttown" seems to be the product of one man), assume you're in the room discussing season finale plans with other writers. You're casting a vote on the way things are to end. Let's start.
"MARE OF EASTTOWN" – Stephen King claims he nailed the denouement. He knew, he says, who killed Erin, whose dead body was found in the first of the limited series' six episodes. I can't say that I did, but I believe King. It is a fairly common ploy on TV whodunits to resolve violent family stalemates with the youngest and least stable family members bumping someone off.
I always knew the wife and mother played by Julianne Nicholson would get her ups at bat and go for the thespian long ball before the show was over. You don't hire an actress that good unless you're going to give her a chance to work a little. You can't just have her grunt and be sympathetic to the heroine. Sure enough, in the final two episodes (which weren't mailed to critics) she got to do some meaningful work.
The acting was the show's hallmark and it was dandy. Star Kate Winslet was Thoreau's "quiet desperation" personified. Jean Smart was the usual golden comic relief. Let me confess I had periodic troubles telling the adulterous husbands and messed-up kids apart. But I was, as was everyone else, more than a little stunned by the realism of its Pennsylvania Rust Belt setting. This was a show about people to whom life has not been especially kind. They've made their way, but sometimes at terrible cost. Mare's an ex-basketball star in high school and cop and their leader. She lost her son to a drug overdose and spent the entire series we saw worrying about losing custody of his little boy to his drug-addicted mother.
I have more than a few reservations about how writer Brad Inglesby's invention worked it all out, but I was surprised quite a bit in its final episodes, even if years of "Law and Order" and "Criminal Minds," etc., prepared me for murders by those who just can't help themselves. So I vote yes. But I do wonder, given all the gunplay Americans are nauseatingly accustomed to, how much all TV's gunshot solutions influence the people we're watching them with.
"NCIS" – As the season closed, we saw Gibbs – separated from NCIS now because he lost all composure on the job – racing the splendid speedboat he'd finally finished in his basement. Until, that is, it finally exploded into smithereens. Then, in the season's last image, we saw an underwater shot from below, as a floating Gibbs started swimming away from the disaster. Earlier, we'd seen his young colleague Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) supposedly get caught for old sins while she was at NSA and then go off to become a spy.
Phooey. I'm sick to death of this ploy all over TV. Every time TV cop show writers paint themselves into a corner, they get out of it by "raising the stakes" and putting people into the CIA or NSA or whatever. It's a cheap cop-out. It's like a writer saying, "I just can't do Raymond Chandler, so let me see if I can do some really cheap Tom Clancy to make it look fancy."
It's baloney, a cheap cop-out. I vote a resounding "no" on that one. I hope they clear it all up as early as possible next season. If Mark Harmon really wants to leave the show, give him a better exit – even one that ends his character Gibbs in a little obloquy. (How much wise stoicism could he contain, after all?)
"LAW AND ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME" – Last season's debut stunner, in my opinion. I can't tell you how much this spinoff from "Law and Order: SVU" exceeded my expectations. I only mildly looked forward to the return of Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, who could, many years later, finally prove that in his maturity he didn't always chomp at the bit to beat the stuffing out of pervs and perps.
What really impressed me was the new show's villain – a slick mobster who calls himself Wheatleigh and is played by Dylan McDermott, whose major TV series success was in David E. Kelley's "The Practice."
McDermott, offscreen, is a fascinating figure. His personal background in childhood is rough and tumble before the age of 12. It doesn't quite match the childhood of Charlize Theron in South Africa, but it was harsh. At the age of 15, he was adopted by the 23-year-old Eve Ensler, who was married to his father and later wrote "The Vagina Monologues." The marriage dissolved, but not her relationship to McDermott, which continued.
By and large, he's been a goody two-shoes on TV. No more. He now fills a role where he can sneer at everyone and connive to steal and sell vast quantities of black market Covid vaccine. This is a really rotten guy. McDermott is relishing every second of it, it seems to me. On this coming Thursday's show, it concludes for the season, but the penultimate episode was a stunner.
I vote yes as enthusiastically as possible and approve of the professional liberation of McDermott.
"S.W.A.T." – Not quite as surprising as "Law and Order: Organized Crime," but close. The show has, almost surreptitiously, been trying to tackle the issues of cops and race. Somewhat incredibly, it has tried to do so in a way that is far less simplistic and toothless than I'd have expected.
Race relations are getting an almost believable workout on a show whose basic appeal is a lot of chasing around and ultra-competent law enforcement. This is TV fantasy where writers keep expanding heavy metal derring-do and insisting on trying to tackle the issues of cops relating to citizens of color. At the end of the season finale, S.W.A.T. squad chief Shemar Moore played a character who was demoted because he leaked to the press a lot of info about a secret society of racist cops. There are people behind the scenes of this show who clearly aren't kidding around. Good for them.
It has my enthusiastic and surprised "yes" vote.
"BLUE BLOODS" – At least no one went off to be hired by the CIA or NSA. You knew they were going to cash some chips in eventually when they hired a young actor to play the secret illegitimate son of slain Reagan family son Joe, who was done in by some bad cops. The kid, it seems, is a chip off the old marble block in the freelance heroism department. It wasn't a particularly ingenious denouement in the season finale racket, but it's certainly agreeable enough to resume at next season's start in the fall. I still don't know why they're so terrified of giving senior citizen police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) a mature romantic life. (See the following item.)
I guess I vote yes on the season finale, but I sure can't say it's with much enthusiasm.
"MAGNUM P.I." – Will they or won't they? When this incarnation revived Selleck's old show a few years ago, they had Jay Hernandez as a kind of shrimpy "Magnum" (call him "two liter"), its swash of creativity was to make Higgins a beautiful old MI6 operative played by Perdita Weeks instead of a new version of the prissy, head-waiter type so delightfully played originally by John Hillerman (a tireless voice for commercials back in the day). So now it's the ancient plot of sexual tension 26 weeks a year – will Magnum and Higgins or won't they succumb to each other? So far, the answer is a wary "no." Higgins, in fact, has supposedly gone off with a hunky idealistic doctor. Magnum continues to be a social freelancer of no specificity whatsoever.
Some day, some TV writer will figure out how to do a marriage with sexual tension, eroticism, wit and dramatic reversals left in. They'll start with "The Thin Man" and then add a soupcon of Tracy/Hepburn abrasion. Wouldn't that be something?
Meanwhile, "Magnum, P.I." ain't it. It's not even close. It's OK for a crash season finale when you need one. You can always reverse field in the fall in a New York minute. I vote a thoroughly bored "yes."