Jeff Simon: You're in the writer's room. Should these six season finales end this way?

I have more than a few reservations about how writer Brad Inglesby's invention worked it all out, but I was surprised quite a bit in its final episodes, even if years of "Law and Order" and "Criminal Minds," etc., prepared me for murders by those who just can't help themselves. So I vote yes. But I do wonder, given all the gunplay Americans are nauseatingly accustomed to, how much all TV's gunshot solutions influence the people we're watching them with.

"NCIS" – As the season closed, we saw Gibbs – separated from NCIS now because he lost all composure on the job – racing the splendid speedboat he'd finally finished in his basement. Until, that is, it finally exploded into smithereens. Then, in the season's last image, we saw an underwater shot from below, as a floating Gibbs started swimming away from the disaster. Earlier, we'd seen his young colleague Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) supposedly get caught for old sins while she was at NSA and then go off to become a spy.

Phooey. I'm sick to death of this ploy all over TV. Every time TV cop show writers paint themselves into a corner, they get out of it by "raising the stakes" and putting people into the CIA or NSA or whatever. It's a cheap cop-out. It's like a writer saying, "I just can't do Raymond Chandler, so let me see if I can do some really cheap Tom Clancy to make it look fancy."