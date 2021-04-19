Jeff Simon: Three TV shows you won't want to miss on Thursday nights

That, for the time being, seems to be the basic plot and I can't tell you how much I'm into it.

Meloni just hit 60. He's a long way from when he first gained attention for his poses on Tom Fontana's prison drama "Oz." That doesn't stop him, mind you, from being appreciated on social media now for whatever remains of his well-exercised beefcake supremacy in his seventh decade. But what I personally like so much is that now that he's older, there's no kidding around: he's a first-rate character actor who has somehow drifted into stardom – always my favorite occupational dynamic among Hollywood stars.

Look at Meloni's narrow face and you can see on the tube that no one in hair and makeup is trying to take the mileage lines off his face. Mix that with his virtuosic ability to glower into the camera at Arctic temperatures that match George C. Scott's and you've got a terrific way to bring back Elliot Stabler, the most tempestuous and least controlled constable in the New York Police Department.

Get this now: According to the new show's setup, Stabler has been in Europe doing undercover work investigating terrorists and international mobs.

As soon as he got back to America to check in, his wife was killed and Olivia Benson – to whom he never even said goodbye – is even more surprised than the rest of us.