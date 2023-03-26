Ancient showbiz wisdom: Show business is just high school – with money.

Now that the internet and all the rest of our electronic media have turned most of public life into an apocalyptic and aggrandized episode of show business, high school is what the newest episode of American presidential history seems to resemble.

In other words, the doings so many of us spent a week following closely everywhere we could were indeed historically unprecedented in every way. But they were all also like high school magnified to the Nth power. To wit, the question: would a man who was once elevated to the presidency and who spent four years in the White House actually be indicted for a crime?

It's still a question as we speak.

But meanwhile, that man himself – Donald J. Trump – was the one who tweeted that such a humiliation might take place Tuesday (it didn't) and then pleaded with what remained of his faithful followers to resist, resist, resist, if American history went to that new and once unthinkable place.

This has been hard on many of us. Harder than presidential history ought to be.

Once upon a time I was one of the millions of American kids who had been ingesting presidential facts and lore and trivia since the first grade.

Back then, a few of us had those two-page ads in magazines or advertising slingers that insurance companies used to compile that showed the presidents and a few thumbnail facts. There they were in magazines or mailers showing us everyone from George Washington to Harry Truman (which was as far as history had gone by that time).

We weren't all that sure at that tender age what presidents were in any detail; we just knew they were famous and powerful. Maybe they were the most famous and powerful men in the world. Little boys being little boys, we assumed they were heroes.

That's the way the adults seemed to go, too – huge admiration for the recent presidents FDR, Truman and, starting in 1952 (when I was 7), Eisenhower, who had once been the commander of all the Allied Armies in Europe. None of the adults I knew said anything rude about the presidents. An older male relative I knew covered a front page with his spittle when it featured Truman's firing of Gen. Douglas MacArthur. I was too young to think that through but obviously now, considering a society so close to what's been called "the last good war," generals, as a group, were easier to imagine as heroes than presidents from Missouri who were once haberdashers.

The intricacies of popularity were quite beyond little boys back then.

They still are, quite often, in an era when we are so comfortable turning everything into entertainment shows we watch or hear or link onto – even things that really matter.

Like whether or not a man who was once an actual president would be forced to do a "perp walk" like a short-lived episodic star on "Law and Order."

But then the past 60 years have seen presidential charisma wither and indeed die for many of our fellow citizens. We watched one president (Johnson) refuse to run again when a bad war had made him too unpopular. We'd already seen one president get assassinated. We then watched another resign (Nixon) when impeachment came within a spaniel's whisker of throwing him out of office. That was followed by a president (Carter) roasted over brazen challenges by Middle Eastern potentates. His chair was taken by a former movie actor and TV series host. Yes, he'd also been a very political head of a California union and a California governor (Reagan) but the shock of an actor-president remains huge for many.

Bill Clinton's private life turned the presidency into a dirty joke no one dreamed of while JFK was in the Oval Office. The next president (Bush II) transformed America's late-night comedians into powerful political and social critics.

A radical transformation of the job had taken place.

There was good news when we discovered that, contrary to what cynics assumed, skin color was no barrier to being elected president anymore.

The brilliant shock of Obama, though, was absolutely nothing compared to the shock of America actually electing a man to the job who had never held any political office before or evinced an ounce of observable political skill.

Trump's major qualification was a hit TV show, a competitive reality show called "The Apprentice" many of us found unwatchable. Nevertheless, the show's creator Mark Burnett succeeded in selling Trump as enough of a billionaire to seem "a folk hero" to enough people to spend four years in the Oval Office.

Everything after that seems like high school in one way or another. Social media carry memes and jokes and sometimes seem like jokes passed from desk to desk in study hall.

Trump became popular, though, by correctly assessing the channels of popularity among the cliques in high school, where memes and jokes and cruel mockery carry weight they're not permitted to carry when people are trying their best to be decent and respectable.

It is mind boggling to me that at the beginning of my attentions to the civic lives of American presidents, newspaper front pages were made out of presidents firing four-star generals and now the news of the day is shaped by sleazy lawyers buying off porn star lovers so they won't rip off bestsellers full of embarrassing things that don't matter. We're not so sure what does when so much of public life is just another meme on a passed note in study hall meant to accrue enough chortles to implode a reputation.