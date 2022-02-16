Jeff Simon: Sam Waterston's return to 'Law and Order' is more proof that it's Dick Wolf's world

Sam Waterston is 81 years old.
He is about to make the network TV star comeback of 2022. That's because the prosecutor he played for so many years – Jack McCoy on Dick Wolf's original run of "Law and Order" – is about to return to prime time along with the venerable show itself, the primal island in what has turned out to be the largest producer's empire in current network television.
Call it "Wolfitania" after its ruler and potentate, Dick Wolf, 21st century TV's primal purveyor of comfort TV.
It has turned out that when it comes to seekers of comfort TV, few things seem to make them happier than reruns of vintage episodic procedural cop shows, especially those that come from Wolf.
"Law and Order SVU" continues to turn up all over cable TV in vintage form, even though new episodes continue to premiere every week. I must confess that I'm one of those who find it easy to click lazily on the occasional "Law and Order SVU" rerun in default when nothing else commands my avid attention.
In doing so, I happened recently to accidentally click onto a "Law and Order: SVU" from its first season.
It was a mini-revelation in the world of recent TV history. When the show was first starting out, Wolf's minions obviously weren't completely confident in their subject's appeal to a large and faithful audience. As a result, the writers sneaked in some sex wisecracks about the show's subject matter that is among the most serious in all of regular weekly TV, along with being, without question, the most influential show on current TV.
The current wave of post-woke socio-political upheaval of toxic male behavior was not only anticipated by "Law and Order: SVU," but the show helped to make it possible in the first place. Wolf's police procedural about those who investigate Manhattan's sex crimes helped normalize vigorous intolerance of them. What viewers might have once thought unusual were, according to the show, vastly more commonplace than people thought.
It is, as are so many subjects of crime fiction, both repellent and fascinating at the same time. And, as the series has developed, its completely remorseless seriousness about it couldn't help but cause its audience to start thinking about its subject in a different way.
And I would argue that was a key development in so much of what we're now seeing in the rethinking of gender in America, with special emphasis on punishment of toxic male behavior.
There they are weekly in the trenches fighting some of the scummiest despoilers in TV's cop show universe – Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and, from past episodes Christopher Meloni and Dann Florek.
What we know for sure about Wolfitania, the empire of comfort TV, is that frequent returnees to the place are reassured by familiar Wolfian faces, even when they show up in wildly disparate roles.
In other words, you don't have to be an honored 81-year old Waterston returning, yes, in a brand new reworking of the original "Law and Order" that will hit the airwaves Feb. 24. This time around on the show, Anthony Anderson, recently of the very different sitcom "black-ish" will come back to his old cop role on the show, just as Waterston is, once again, giving us a new life era for Jack McCoy.
Nor is that all the familiar faces on the new/old "Law and Order." We'll also see Camryn Manheim, for instance, and Jeffrey Donovan and Hugh Dancy, too.
Wolfitania has become such a huge and popular TV empire that he's able to fulfill his self-described dream of bringing back his primal success in the world of cop and court TV. Veteran couch potatoes will no doubt remember well Jack McCoy. If their memory is really good, they'll remember alumni like Buffalo's Jessie L. Martin as one cop stalwart, along with Jerry Ohrbach, the Broadway musical star who will now primarily be remembered as one of the more sardonic cops in the history of prime time.
Those with superb memories may even be able to recall the initial cast of "Law and Order" – Michael Moriarty, Chris Noth, as well as Richard Brooks as a prosecutor and George Dzundza as a cop.
You can't blame actors for loving Wolfitania. Wolf, it seems, loves to find you work. And if he can't, he'll hire you again when you're 81 years old many years after you've been off the air.
And when things don't work out, he'll engineer some free agent trades in his Wolfitanian empire and give you an upgrade in the process.
Not only is "Law and Order" coming back Feb. 24, but on March 8, another of Wolf's current stalwarts –- Julian McMahon of Wolf's "FBI: Most Wanted" will leave his role as an FBI boss and be replaced by Dylan McDermott, most recently the vile, Machiavellian villain on Wolf's "Law and Order: Organized Crime." His assumed name was Richard Wheatfield and it is the best TV role McDermott has had since he was the star of "The Practice." He was far and away the best thing on the new "Law and Order" series despite its ostensible purpose to bring Meloni back.
So with McMahon bowing out as a big shot FBI agent, McDermott was nabbed to play his replacement on "Law and Order: Organized Crime."
Why did McMahon walk out on Wolfitania? At the moment, no scuttlebutt seems to have surfaced. What is known of McMahon's history is that long before he played a plastic surgeon on TV he was the son of a former prime minister of Australia in the early '70s. He might well have thought that at this stage of his career, a juicier role than the one the show offered ought to have materialized. As it was, the most creative fillip he brought to the role was to jut out his lower jaw when he was supposed to be lost in thought.
My guess is that Wolf may feel bad that McMahon thought his role was terminally juiceless in "FBI: Most Wanted" so that he will, somewhere down the road, give him something splendidly showy somewhere in his massive empire of shows.
So don't be surprised if McMahon catches your eye sometime in the next 18 months on a "Law and Order: SVU" or "Law and Order: Organized Crime' or "FBI" or "Chicago: Fire" or "Chicago: Med" or "Chicago: P.D."
Wolfitania is a big place. It has a lot of weekly visitors. So it always seems to have room for talent.
...
The Winter Olympics in China are a ratings flop in America. The most common guesses are that the home country was, to put it mildly, just too unpopular in post-pandemic America but the animadversions of the Russians with their slaloms around drug accusations are also a major turnoff. NBC's way of covering them seemed a long way from the "Up Close and Personal" genius of the late, great Roone Arledge when he first made the Olympics into compelling American TV.
For all that, though, you have to feel no small pity for the world's athletes who spent hard, brutalizing years making themselves spectacular apostles of their individual sports only to receive a fraction of the renown and support that regularly greeted the great Olympic athletes of earlier times.