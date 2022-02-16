Jeff Simon: Sam Waterston's return to 'Law and Order' is more proof that it's Dick Wolf's world

And when things don't work out, he'll engineer some free agent trades in his Wolfitanian empire and give you an upgrade in the process.

Not only is "Law and Order" coming back Feb. 24, but on March 8, another of Wolf's current stalwarts –- Julian McMahon of Wolf's "FBI: Most Wanted" will leave his role as an FBI boss and be replaced by Dylan McDermott, most recently the vile, Machiavellian villain on Wolf's "Law and Order: Organized Crime." His assumed name was Richard Wheatfield and it is the best TV role McDermott has had since he was the star of "The Practice." He was far and away the best thing on the new "Law and Order" series despite its ostensible purpose to bring Meloni back.

So with McMahon bowing out as a big shot FBI agent, McDermott was nabbed to play his replacement on "Law and Order: Organized Crime."