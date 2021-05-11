Jeff Miers: How to satisfy your live music craving, even if you don’t feel safe going to shows

Like many of you, I measure and annotate my life based on the music I’m listening to.
A year-plus of pandemic living has underscored this. Even without the live concert experience, I’ve leaned on music more heavily and insistently than ever before. The “want” became a “need,” and I don’t see that process reversing itself anytime soon.
Like you, I eagerly await the full return of live music. But I don’t plan on sitting around staring at the wall until that moment finally comes. As much as the communion that can come with live music is necessary, that in-concert experience is not the whole story.
I was leaning on music daily long before my parents deemed me old enough to attend concerts. Some 3,000-plus shows and several decades later, I’ve found that my relationship with music has continued to grow and deepen in the absence of those in-person experiences. Which suggests that the gifts that a life immersed in music can give are not contingent upon sharing the experience with large masses of people.
The concerts are the map. They’re not the road.
The road is a deeply personal experience, one often maneuvered alone. For musicians, that can mean solo excursions into the recesses of whatever they deem their artistry to be. For fans, it can mean time spent learning about what music can offer beyond entertainment and memorable social experiences.
So if you find that you’re simply not ready to return to whatever the live concert experience turns out to be this summer, you needn’t resign yourself to a summer without the gift of music.
Here are a few ways to go deeper without leaving home. They won’t necessarily take the place of live shows, but they might just remind you why you valued live shows so much in the first place. And they’ll make their eventual return to your experience that much sweeter.
Embrace albums, new and old
The past year or so has blurred the lines between new and old, deepening a trend that the streaming model started, and making it less immediately obvious – and also less relevant – whether what you’re listening to is “new” or “old.”
My own listening – primarily done on a good pair of studio-quality headphones, which are well worth the investment – has traversed the space-time continuum at will, jumping between decades and genres based on the needs of the moment.
It has been no problem to jump between the freshly released Tune-Yards album “Sketchy,” with its eclectic, vibrant and contemporary blend of indie-pop and art-rock, and the gospel/funk/prog/soul/Beatles-style vocal harmonies saturating the 1996 King’s X album “Ear Candy,” which I recently ordered in its deluxe 180 gram vinyl edition. Similarly, the psychedelic choir the Polyphonic Spree’s new covers collection “Afflatus” brought some light into the room when I’d been spending perhaps a bit too much time with the new Puscifer album, “Existential Reckoning,” an intense and deeply moving collection that lives up to its title.
It’s been all about balance, whether that means heading back to 1980 to dig into the icy new wave cool of Japan’s “Quiet Life,” or wrapping my head and heart around Stephan Thelen’s polyrhythmic instrumental masterpiece “Fractal Guitar” and his collaboration with the Kronos Quintet, “World Dialogue,” both of which came out this year.
When iconic rapper DMX died in early April, I crafted a playlist of what I deem to be his essential works and made it a part of my daily routine, partly to pay tribute to a great artist gone too soon, and partly to remind myself of the ferocious power of the best late '90s hip-hop. This fit in nicely with Afrobeat genius Fela Kuti’s “Open & Close,” an album that has been out of print for decades but was just reintroduced to the world to mark its 50th anniversary. A new studio album from Cheap Trick is also here, along with “Welcome 2 America,” the title track from the forthcoming Prince album, the first extensive posthumous release from the great one’s recording vault.
Every one of these releases has provided me with moments of emotional release, simple enjoyment, and on occasion, glimmerings of something transcendent.
Indulge in the best live streams
Since the beginning of the pandemic, artists have seriously stepped up their game when it comes to virtual performances. In recent weeks, I’ve been blown away by the production value, the performance and the desire to turn what was at first a “well, it’s better than nothing” attitude into a new artistic opportunity evidenced by offerings from Tame Impala (the “Innerspeaker” celebration), Puscifer (“Billy D & the Hall of Feathered Serpents”) and the Trey Anastasio Band, whose eight-week virtual run at the Beacon Theatre in New York City suggested the crowdless shows can be much more than a consolation prize for bummed-out concert lovers.
It’s also common for my home to resound with the sounds of both live and archival performances streamed via Nugs.net, from the likes of Bob Weir & the Wolf Brothers, Phish and various Grateful Dead offshoots.
Do you remember rock ’n’ roll radio?
I had fallen away from radio as a primary source for learning about new music, but KEXP-FM, a listener-supported station broadcasting out of Seattle, Wash., changed that for me.
KEXP employs 45 DJs, all eloquent experts in their field, and plays a borderless cross-section of sounds from around the world. The station does what FM radio did in the days before strict corporate play-listing: It turns us on to new and old music, keeps us connected, and shares a wealth of hard-earned insight.
“KEXP's mission is to enrich your life by championing music and discovery,” reads the station's mandate. Mission accomplished.