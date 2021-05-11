Jeff Miers: How to satisfy your live music craving, even if you don’t feel safe going to shows

So if you find that you’re simply not ready to return to whatever the live concert experience turns out to be this summer, you needn’t resign yourself to a summer without the gift of music.

Here are a few ways to go deeper without leaving home. They won’t necessarily take the place of live shows, but they might just remind you why you valued live shows so much in the first place. And they’ll make their eventual return to your experience that much sweeter.

Embrace albums, new and old

The past year or so has blurred the lines between new and old, deepening a trend that the streaming model started, and making it less immediately obvious – and also less relevant – whether what you’re listening to is “new” or “old.”

My own listening – primarily done on a good pair of studio-quality headphones, which are well worth the investment – has traversed the space-time continuum at will, jumping between decades and genres based on the needs of the moment.