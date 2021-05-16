From the editor: During the pandemic, we have been reinventing The News

Spring feels especially sweet this year.
For 14 months, the Covid-19 pandemic has kept us shuttered, masked and isolated. We missed family and friends, birthdays and births. We mourned. On newsroom video calls, several reporters and editors sported epic beards.
Sometimes haltingly, sometimes fast, our world is reopening.
At The Buffalo News, we didn’t spend the pandemic hibernating. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, owner of The News since 1977, sold The News to Lee Enterprises. Lee publishes in 77 markets across the country. Tom Wiley became publisher of The News, only the eighth publisher in our 140-year history.
And while much of the world was locked down, we have been reinventing The News for the next 140 years.
NEW DIGITAL AGENCY. From the Buffalo Evening News’ first day of publication on Oct. 11, 1880, one of our most important jobs has been helping local businesses and local customers find each other. The newspaper and BuffaloNews.com are still the best way to do that. But Amplified Buffalo, The News’ new digital agency, takes it to another level, helping businesses connect with customers wherever they are.
Led by Jeannie Parent, Brad Smith and Arcadea Scott, Amplified Buffalo uses digital tools to deliver customers that businesses didn’t know they could find. Clients say it is like going through marketing boot camp.
NEW CONTENT AGENCY. In the digital age, every organization needs content. Websites and newsletters and smart social media are great ways to find new customers, new employees, new partners and to build loyalty. Brian Connolly, the former managing editor of The News, is building a content agency inside Amplified Buffalo to advise companies and help them develop the content they need.
A sample of their work: Check out the Dig In, Buffalo videos.
EXPANDING MANUFACTURING. Even in the digital age, The Buffalo News is a big manufacturer. We just invested in getting bigger.
Our four-story-tall presses print other newspapers, including the New York Times. We own the suburban Sun Newspapers and several Penny Savers and Western New York Values, which distributes advertising deals across the region.
To make that even more robust, The News is investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in the press and mailrooms, including machinery that could lead to as many as 40 people being hired.
NEWSROOM HIRING. We love the digital splash and the big presses. But the heart of our mission is informing you. Digging out hard-to-get stories you won’t find elsewhere. Celebrating successes. Connecting the dots to make us smarter citizens and a better community.
That takes talented reporters and editors. While too many news organizations across the country cut back, The News is in the midst of hiring.
For you who read The News in print, check out all the extras available on BuffaloNews.com. We have digital-only features ranging from a quarterback guru’s analyses of Josh Allen’s games to luscious photo galleries of Western New York to Don Paul’s weather insights to stories and photos celebrating Buffalo history.
For you who aren't yet subscribers, sign up for a digital subscription.
Whether you are a subscriber or a visitor, sign up for Good Morning, Buffalo or one of our other newsletters, including newsletters on the Bills, Sabres, Buffalo dining and a photography newsletter that will brighten your week.
Good Morning, Buffalo is a daily summary of the top news – the best of BuffaloNews.com and the best local reporting from others. Ren LaForme, who writes for the Poynter Institute, a journalism training center, described Good Morning, Buffalo this way: “A perfect news product.”