From the editor: During the pandemic, we have been reinventing The News

Spring feels especially sweet this year.

For 14 months, the Covid-19 pandemic has kept us shuttered, masked and isolated. We missed family and friends, birthdays and births. We mourned. On newsroom video calls, several reporters and editors sported epic beards.

Sometimes haltingly, sometimes fast, our world is reopening.

At The Buffalo News, we didn’t spend the pandemic hibernating. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, owner of The News since 1977, sold The News to Lee Enterprises. Lee publishes in 77 markets across the country. Tom Wiley became publisher of The News, only the eighth publisher in our 140-year history.

And while much of the world was locked down, we have been reinventing The News for the next 140 years.

NEW DIGITAL AGENCY. From the Buffalo Evening News’ first day of publication on Oct. 11, 1880, one of our most important jobs has been helping local businesses and local customers find each other. The newspaper and BuffaloNews.com are still the best way to do that. But Amplified Buffalo, The News’ new digital agency, takes it to another level, helping businesses connect with customers wherever they are.