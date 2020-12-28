Five accounts from the pandemic in 2020 by columnist Sean Kirst

As 2020 nears its end, the journalists in our newsroom were asked to take part in a collective effort. The request: Select five pieces of work from this tumultuous and painful year that each of us found of particular meaning.

On one level, it was impossible. The past 12 months, above all else, built into an ongoing torrent of civic sacrifice, loss and struggle. Beginning in March, much of my work has involved Western New York lives claimed or turned upside down by Covid-19. Those accounts were often intertwined with the selflessness of those who quietly tried to save or protect others threatened by the virus: Doctors. Nurses. Home care workers. Cleaning people. Everyday family members. Teachers. Group home staff.

There is no ranking the central figures in any of these columns. To me, they are all unforgettable. Going back, then, I tried to find five columns that were simply emblematic, representative of a sensibility that held together in a legion of people I encountered or interviewed during a time of such collective tumult that only our white-haired elders – witnesses to world war and a global depression – could remember anything of the same scope.