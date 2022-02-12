Eye on History: Mary Church Terrell, daughter of slaves, civil rights leader, fought for rights of Blacks

The white store owner became angry and organized a group of men to break up the Black store. A fight followed. The police were called, and the Black men were arrested. The next night, a mob stormed the jail. The men were taken from the jail and lynched. The scene after the lynching was horrific. Moss was shot in the neck and McDowell was butchered and dismembered. When news of this lynching reached Mary, she was shaken to the core. Moss had been a lifelong friend. She could not stand by quietly after such a brutal murder.

Mary contacted the one person whom she knew would stand with her. She reached out to Frederick Douglass. At the time, Douglass was the most important African American living. He was known for his fight for the freedom of African Americans. Together they demanded a meeting with President Benjamin Harrison. He agreed to meet with them. He listened as they argued for a law in the United States against lynching. However, Harrison did not make any public statement against lynching. He remained silent. Mary made the decision after this meeting to take another course in her life. She was determined to organize Black women across the country and to fight racism. For the next 60 years, she carried out her plan to reach every segment of American society in her fight for equality and justice for Blacks.