Eye on History: Eunice Carter, the Black lawyer who took down mob boss “Lucky” Luciano

In 1935, Special Prosecutor Thomas E. Dewey appointed Eunice Carter his assistant in what was up to that point the largest prosecution of organized crime in U.S. history. It was Carter who provided the essential legal strategy in convicting Charles “Lucky” Luciano, the most notorious Mafia crime boss in New York.
Carter was part of the prosecution team that marshaled a massive assault on organized prostitution in New York City. She was the only Black woman on a team of white males. Without her work, the Mafia crime boss could never have been convicted. She is credited with establishing key facts in the prosecution of Luciano.
Carter was tough and uncompromising. The cover of the book titled “Invisible” shows a strong Black woman – poised, well-dressed and ready to take on the mob. This book was written by her grandson, Professor Stephen L. Carter. a best-selling author of several books.
Luciano was arrested 25 times on charges of assault, blackmail and robbery. He operated mostly in the United States. In June 1936, Luciano was finally convicted of 62 charges of compulsory prostitution and sentenced to 30-50 years in prison. He was the most powerful chief of organized crime in the 1930s and a major influence from prison from 1936 to 1945.
Later, his sentence was commuted by Dewey, then New York’s governor, with the understanding that he would leave the country and return to Italy. He was finally deported. He died of a heart attack at the Naples airport where he had gone to meet a movie producer considering a movie about his life.
The case was a triumph for Carter, who became a well-known lawyer. She reaped benefits across the country. She was influential in New York for many years. She served as district attorney for 10 years.
In 1938, Carter was named to Dewey’s staff to lead the Abandonment Bureau of Women’s Courts. In 1945, she entered into private practice and connected her work with the National Council of Negro Women concerned with international issues.
In 1955, she was elected chair of the Conference of International Organizations as a consultant to the United Nations. She was very active in issues affecting the status of women. She served in the NAACP, the National Urban League and the YWCA. Her work included being a legal advisor to the National Council of Negro Women.
Carter’s rise to success as a lawyer and the first female prosecutor of color in the United States is extraordinary. Born Eunice Roberta Carter on July 16, 1899, her early years were centered around family and education. Her parents were both prominent educators and activists. However, they were forced to move to New York after the Atlanta race riots in 1906. The riots followed the brutal lynching of a Black man accused of assaulting a white woman. A white mob descended upon Atlanta and burned and looted hundreds of Black businesses. These businesses included restaurants, banks, newspaper offices, homes and insurance companies.
The riot continued for two days. The tables were turned when a group of armed Black men met the mob to protect their community. The police came and arrested mostly Blacks. As a result of the riot, thousands of Blacks left Atlanta. Booker T. Washington, a noted educator, pleaded with them not to leave. But they left anyway.
The Carters moved to Brooklyn in 1907. They continued their work of activism. Carter's father, William, was the international secretary of the YMCA. Her parents were world travelers. They went to Switzerland, Japan, Korea, England, Belgium, Holland and France. Eunice’s mother was known for her work with Black soldiers during World War I. She was also worked with Black mothers, helping then to seek a better life.
The story of Eunice Carter is long, complicated and sometimes controversial. However, her work as New York’s first female African American prosecutor left a lasting impression. She entered politics at one point and ran as a Republican for New York’s 19th District Assembly seat. She lost by 1,600 votes, but she continued to move forward.
On Oct. 20, 2020, in the Historical Society of the New York State Courts, the Franklin H. Williams Judicial Commission and the Unified Court System’s Office of Diversity, a program was held on this woman’s life and career. A plaque in her memory was rededicated.