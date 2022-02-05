Eye on History: Eunice Carter, the Black lawyer who took down mob boss “Lucky” Luciano

In 1935, Special Prosecutor Thomas E. Dewey appointed Eunice Carter his assistant in what was up to that point the largest prosecution of organized crime in U.S. history. It was Carter who provided the essential legal strategy in convicting Charles “Lucky” Luciano, the most notorious Mafia crime boss in New York.

Carter was part of the prosecution team that marshaled a massive assault on organized prostitution in New York City. She was the only Black woman on a team of white males. Without her work, the Mafia crime boss could never have been convicted. She is credited with establishing key facts in the prosecution of Luciano.

Carter was tough and uncompromising. The cover of the book titled “Invisible” shows a strong Black woman – poised, well-dressed and ready to take on the mob. This book was written by her grandson, Professor Stephen L. Carter. a best-selling author of several books.

Luciano was arrested 25 times on charges of assault, blackmail and robbery. He operated mostly in the United States. In June 1936, Luciano was finally convicted of 62 charges of compulsory prostitution and sentenced to 30-50 years in prison. He was the most powerful chief of organized crime in the 1930s and a major influence from prison from 1936 to 1945.