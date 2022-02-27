Eye on History: Dr. Mary Elizabeth Carnegie, Black nurse and agent for change

The history of Black nurses can be traced back to the days of enslavement. Although they were not formally trained, these women cared for the sick in the families that owned them. Dr. Mary Elizabeth Carnegie researched the lives of early Black nurses. She always championed equality in the nursing profession. Mary Carnegie waged her own battle for fair treatment in the nursing profession.

She graduated from the Lincoln school of nursing in 1934. It was one of the few schools in New York City that accepted Black students. It was difficult for Black nurses to find employment after graduation because only four out of the 200 hospitals at the time would hire them. She eventually found a job as a staff nurse at Lincoln Hospital. She immediately addressed the practice of the doctors and nurses for calling Black nurses by their first names and referring to white nurses as Miss. She was always outspoken on these issues. Carnegie wanted to serve her county during World War II. She applied to the Navy Nurse Corps. However, her application was rejected with the explanation that Black nurses were not being assigned to the Navy. It was not until 1945 that Black nurses were accepted into the U.S. Navy.