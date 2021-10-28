Erik Brady: Take O.J. Simpson's name off Bills Wall of Fame, and don't put it up in new stadium

Some Buffalo fans have argued over the years that Simpson’s name should come down. Such discussions took place in bars and backyards and on talk radio, but not seriously within the Bills organization. Bills owner Ralph C. Wilson Jr. decided to take his cue from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which honors players for what they do on the field, and does not expunge members after the fact for conduct off the field.

All this comes up again because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently removed Jon Gruden’s name from the team’s Ring of Honor. The move came one day after old emails surfaced in which their ex-coach had used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language. That erasure came in less than 24 hours; the Bills’ inaction spans more than 25 years.

As it happens, the Bills hope to be playing in a new stadium in a few years. If and when a new one opens, will Simpson’s name still be on the wall? Or might the Bills take that opportunity to dispose of his name quietly? That way they wouldn’t have to take it down so much as just not put it back up.

Joe Horrigan is a son of South Buffalo who retired a couple of years ago as executive director of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He remembers the calls that came from the Bills years ago for advice on what to do about Simpson’s name on their Wall of Fame.