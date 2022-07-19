Erik Brady: Remembering James Caan's Buffalo-made movie 'Hide in Plain Sight'

When James Caan died this month, at 82, critics and fans alike began naming their favorites from his more than 100 film and television credits over six decades. “The Godfather,” naturally, topped most of the appraisals.

The only movie that Caan ever directed got no more than scant mention. You might say that “Hide in Plain Sight” still hides in plain sight.

The 1980 flick depicts Buffalo in the late 1960s and was made here in the late 1970s. I watched it again the other day. And you know what? All these years later, it holds up.

The high, long opening shot is of the Niagara River. That turns into a tracking shot of a crowd of factory workers changing shifts. The camera at last comes in on Tom Hacklin, played by Caan. He’s chatting with his best friend, Matty Stanek – played by Joe Grifasi, the Buffalo-born character actor who is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama by way of Bishop Fallon High School and Canisius College. His craggy-faced presence lends as much local flavor to the film as does the mighty Niagara.

The opening credits advise that what we are about to see is “a dramatization of a true story,” which is a fancy way of saying that a lot of it isn’t true at all. The movie offers a heartwarming end, though real life offered something less.

Hacklin is based on Tom Leonhard, the Buffalo laborer who went to his ex-wife’s house one day in 1967 for a visit with their two children only to find them gone. His ex-wife’s new flame is a small-time crook who bungles a bank robbery and then turns state’s evidence against his mobster bosses. Now the federal government, by the authority of the newly founded Witness Protection Program, has spirited away this hoodlum along with Hacklin’s ex-wife – and her son and daughter with Hacklin – and given them new identities in a new state.

The movie shows Caan, as Hacklin, entering the empty home. The camera is on the outside of the house, and you see him moving from room to room through the windows; it is a small but brilliant directorial choice. In such ways, this movie is often low-key. Critics praised it, but the film did not receive wide release, and its box office of $3.8 million worldwide (less than $2 million in North America) did not earn back its budget of $6 million.

Vincent Canby gave “Hide in Plain Sight” a rave review in the New York Times, anointing it as “an unusually satisfying, almost perfectly scaled little melodrama about so-called ordinary people trapped in extraordinary events.” Michael Sragow, in the Los Angeles Herald-Examiner, called it “an uncommonly good first film” that is “unsentimental but compassionate, backed with a sardonic spine and grounded on true grit.”

Caan did a Q&A, in 2008, for the online film journal Bright Lights. Tony Macklin, the interviewer, suggested that most people probably didn’t know that Caan had directed a movie and that it had received great reviews. Caan said he remained very proud of it. He also said that when the studio approached him he had agreed to act in it if they could get Hal Ashby, or someone of his caliber, to direct. “Finally, they said, ‘Would you direct it?’ I thought about it, and I said I would. But it took a year from my life.”

Caan added that his mother had recently sent him an old clipping in which Newsweek called his movie “American filmmaking genius,” which is just the sort of thing a mother would save.

“It’s very episodic in nature,” Caan said of his movie, “and therefore I didn’t want to shoot it conventionally. Unfortunately, when they cut it for television they panned and scanned it, and there are cuts where there should be no cuts.”

That problem is solved in the version of “Hide in Plain Sight” that you can stream on modern widescreen TVs. Last week I watched it on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99, or not much more than the $2.69 average price of a movie ticket in 1980. I still fondly recall watching the movie for the first time on the day it came out, and how the Buffalo audience applauded when a Bocce pizza box came into view.

“The film has a remarkable appreciation for time and place,” Canby wrote in the Times. He credited its distinct look to “the selection and use of various Buffalo locations.” Filmmakers used 60 or so spots in and around Buffalo – and it is great fun all these years later to see scenes on Elmwood Avenue, at the zoo, and on the river. Not least is the small thrill of hearing the voice of a certain Buffalo broadcaster who gets a closing credit: “Irv Weinstein – Newscaster.”

Sal Martoche is the Buffalo attorney and retired judge who took on Leonhard’s case against the federal government. His character in the movie, called Sal Carvello, is played by Danny Aiello. Martoche wishes the film had done more to convey the complexities of the legal rights of a parent in such a terrible circumstance.

“The story could have been more layered,” he says. “But Caan didn’t want help from a fat little Italian guy from Buffalo.”

The movie is based on the 1976 book by Leslie Waller titled “Hide in Plain in Sight: The True Story of How the United States Government and Organized Crime Kept a Man From His Own Children.” The book, in turn, is based on a series of articles in The Buffalo Evening News by Lee Coppola. There is a scene in the movie in which Carvello is talking with a News reporter called Lee McHugh, played by Peter Maloney, who is short and bald. Coppola is neither, and Martoche says he and Coppola still laugh about that.

Do we need a spoiler alert when a movie is 42 years old? If so, avert your eyes: The movie’s climax is an invented action sequence in which Hacklin strikes a hitman with a shovel, sending him through a plate-glass window. This leads to him getting his kids back. At first a federal agent steps in to prevent that, and the screenplay originally called for Hacklin to beat up the agent. Caan had another idea: Hacklin holds up his fist in warning. That fist became a poster for the film. This sort of restraint is the film’s strength, even if it proved a box-office weakness.

The movie ends with Hacklin taking his kids back to Buffalo. “There is not a more satisfying moment to be seen now on any screen than Hacklin’s reunion with his children,” wrote Time critic Richard Schickel.

Unfortunately, the real story is less dramatically pat.

The movie compresses the time frame to 18 months when it was really eight years. The kids, by then, were teenagers who had mostly grown up without Leonhard. Eventually they would choose to live in Nevada with their mother.

“He got to see his kids,” Martoche says, “but he was more like an uncle who saw them only a few times a year.”

Leonhard did have a close relationship with Gina, his stepdaughter by his second wife. Martoche says Gina took good care of him in Leonhard’s later years.

He sued the federal government for $10.5 million for keeping him from his children all those years, but he lost. The Supreme Court declined to hear his case in 1981, a year after the movie came out. Leonhard felt bad that people thought he got rich from the movie, which wasn’t true. Worse, some people thought he was to blame for the parts of the movie that were made up.

“Sometimes I wish they had never made the movie,” he once told Coppola. “I don’t want to be no star. I just want to be an ordinary guy.”

Leonhard died of cancer, in 2014, at age 74. He was an ordinary guy with an extraordinary story.

That’s not the end of his story, though. Martoche says his case – aided by the national publicity of the book and then especially of the movie – led to reforms in how the federal witness program is run. What happened to Tom Leonhard can’t happen anymore.

That may not be a Hollywood ending, but it is a good one.