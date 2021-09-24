Erik Brady: Red and blue may define and divide our nation, but on autumn Sundays, it unites Bills fans

The 2016 election was then only weeks away, and its profoundly divisive nature had made its way to the newly named New Era Stadium. That day really was a new era – one when we brought our politics into the grandstand with us. Some booed the opposing quarterback not solely because he was the opposing quarterback, but because he had made national news by kneeling during the national anthem. And maybe we learned something about some folks in our section – how they felt about the movement known as Black Lives Matter.

None of which is to say that we should go back to a time when there were no politics in sports. Such a time never existed.

Politics has permeated the Olympic Games since ancient Greece. Its city-states temporarily set aside wars so the Games could go on. And today’s Games – with their anthems and flag waving – are politics on a global scale. The Winter Games, coming in February, will be in Beijing. The U.S. State Department calls China’s persecution of its Uyghur Muslim minority a genocide and a crime against humanity. If genocide is not reason enough for a boycott, what is?