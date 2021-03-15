Erik Brady: Ontario woman who died of cancer made special connection to Bills Mafia

“BE STRONG….I’M BEING STRONG. BUFFALOVE STRONG. BE STRONG KEEP THE FAITH.”

Castro died a month later. But his words lived on as a kind of daily rallying cry for Kristin.

“ ‘We only die once, but we live every day’ – that became Kristin’s thing,” Charles said. “He was right: You have to live every day. And for us, part of living every day was spending time with the Bills every Sunday.”

And so Kristin and Charles kept going to the games in 2019. They kept tailgating, too.

“Made sure we had the wings. Made sure we had the spread. It was our time. Our family and friends knew this. Everyone knew this," he said.

Then came Covid. No one could go to the games this past regular season. Kristin and Charles couldn’t even cross the Peace Bridge. So they invented a new gameday routine. They would tailgate – “mini-gate,” they called it – on their balcony, and then watch the games on TV.

“The grill went up. A little TV went out on the balcony as well. And we would try to make the most of it.”