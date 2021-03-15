Erik Brady: Ontario woman who died of cancer made special connection to Bills Mafia

Kristin Leigh Baker would have turned 44 today. She died last month of ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband, Charles, her son, Joshua, and her people, Bills Mafia.
Kristin lived in Niagara Falls, Ont., where she did the work of angels as a supervisor of applied behavior analysis for the Niagara Catholic District School Board. Sometimes she used music as a language all its own to reach kids with autism. She could get into their worlds when no one else could.
Charles was at first the Buffalo Bills fan of the family. He would tailgate with his cousin and have a fine time. Kristin, who didn’t care much for football, would wonder why it took him so long to get home after the games. Postgame tailgating, he explained, allowed the traffic to thin. Finally he coaxed her into coming, too, and she found that she did like football, and the Bills.
What she really loved, though, were the crowds, and being part of it all. The Bakers would park in Hammer’s Lot, across the street from the stadium on Abbott Road, and watch as Pinto Ron received his weekly baptism by condiment. Kristin quickly discovered Bills fandom as a place with no borders, where the Niagara River is not a dividing line but a shared natural wonder.
“Bills fans are amazing,” Charles said. “I don’t mean the extent to which they party. You’re not just a fan base. You are a family.”
Like others in this family of fans, he and Kristin were saddened when they learned that Ezra Castro – the superfan known as Pancho Billa – had a cancerous tumor removed from his spine in 2017. Then, in April 2019, Kristin herself was diagnosed with cancer.
“We were in shock,” Charles said. “You learn very quickly what is important in life and what isn’t. Things you worried about before, like money, don’t matter. So you learn to enjoy life more. You learn what are the most important things – family, friends, and just being.”
Charles reached out to Castro through a Facebook message, telling him about his wife’s diagnosis. He had a question to which he thought Castro might have the answer.
“I wrote something like, ‘I don’t know if you are going to answer this or not. If you do, fantastic. If you can’t with what you’re going through, I understand. But what I want to know is: How do you get through this?’ ”
Castro’s written response came quickly: “One word – Faith. Its what helps keep me going. We only die once, we Live everyday. I live by that quote and it pushes me everyday with the faith I’ve been blessed with. Prayers for yr wife and yr family, stay strong.”
Then came six emojis: three flexed arms representing strength, and three pressed palms representing prayer. The message ended with this all-caps exhortation:
“BE STRONG….I’M BEING STRONG. BUFFALOVE STRONG. BE STRONG KEEP THE FAITH.”
Castro died a month later. But his words lived on as a kind of daily rallying cry for Kristin.
“ ‘We only die once, but we live every day’ – that became Kristin’s thing,” Charles said. “He was right: You have to live every day. And for us, part of living every day was spending time with the Bills every Sunday.”
And so Kristin and Charles kept going to the games in 2019. They kept tailgating, too.
“Made sure we had the wings. Made sure we had the spread. It was our time. Our family and friends knew this. Everyone knew this," he said.
Then came Covid. No one could go to the games this past regular season. Kristin and Charles couldn’t even cross the Peace Bridge. So they invented a new gameday routine. They would tailgate – “mini-gate,” they called it – on their balcony, and then watch the games on TV.
“The grill went up. A little TV went out on the balcony as well. And we would try to make the most of it.”
When Kristin’s condition worsened, in December, she was admitted to the hospital in St. Catharines. “Even there, the Bills games were on. She managed to find some Bills fans in the nurses. And we brought a jersey for her to wear.”
Kristin died on Feb. 20. The funeral was March 4. More than 450 mourners watched on a livestream. Many were her colleagues or the families of special needs children to whom she had given special attention.
“She never saw disabilities,” Charles said, “only abilities.”
Charles started a GoFundMe page in Kristin’s memory. He hopes some of the money can be used for performing arts programs for complex-needs kids similar to one that Kristin worked on in 2018. The St. Catharines Standard wrote a story about the program that year. “As a parent,” Kristin told the Standard, “when your child has a special need you’re told what their limits may be. Here, we see opportunities. We are limitless.”
Joshua, her 11-year-old, has autism. Charles credits Joshua’s high function to the loving, expert care that Kristin gave him.
“When our son was diagnosed, she was devastated. She thought, ‘I work with these children all day every day. Why me?’ And ultimately the why-me became evident. She was beautiful with him. This was her calling. And she treated every child she worked with like her own. That was her gift.”
Kristin gave of herself to her students. And Pancho Billa gave of himself to her. He was a Texan, and she an Ontarian. That’s how it goes in a fandom without borders.