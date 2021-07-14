Erik Brady: Niagara's Larry Costello key part of Milwaukee Bucks' championship lineage

He was the original coach of the expansion Bucks, who began play in 1968-69. A year later they won a coin flip – coincidentally, against the Suns – for the right to select Alcindor with the first pick of the NBA draft. And in Alcindor’s second season, the Bucks won that championship.

Critics figured all Costello had to do was roll out the ball at practice. Witness this passage from Sports Illustrated in 1971 after the Bucks’ title win:

“Costello would probably now be uniformly hailed as one of the two or three best coaches in the NBA, which he is, if he had not had the good fortune to get Alcindor. Instead, there are people all around the league who derive considerable pleasure from debunking his role in the Bucks’ success. ‘Anyone would be a winner with the players he’s got’ is their motto. They ridicule Costello for the yellow legal pad that is always at his side during games and practice and upon which he constantly improvises new tactics for his team.”

That legal pad was a launching pad: Costello, always dreaming up new sets. Players didn’t always appreciate his practices, which were long, or his playbook, which was thick, but they did like that he did not play mind games.