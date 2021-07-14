Erik Brady: Niagara's Larry Costello key part of Milwaukee Bucks' championship lineage

The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship once, 50 years ago, in a Finals sweep of the Baltimore Bullets. Tonight the Bucks will try to tie the Phoenix Suns at two games apiece in this season’s finals.
Those Bucks of yore are best remembered for Lew Alcindor, then a young center, and Oscar Robertson, then a veteran guard. Less remembered is the man who coached them. And Larry Costello ought to be remembered, especially around here.
He is Niagara University’s own. Think of him as a bridge between the NBA’s early days and its modern era – from set shot to skyhook.
Costello was reputedly the NBA’s last player to shoot the two-handed set shot. And he was the first NBA coach for Alcindor, later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. His famed skyhook found net often enough to make him the NBA’s career scoring leader at the time he retired, just as his coach had been Niagara’s career scoring leader at the time he graduated.
Costello played on the 1966-67 Philadelphia 76ers, led by Wilt Chamberlain, who won a then-record 68 games in the regular season and went 12-1 in the postseason on their way to a title. A few years later, Costello’s Bucks won 66 games in the regular season and went 12-1 in the postseason on their way to a title.
So, in the space of five seasons, Costello played on one of the greatest teams in NBA history – and coached another one.
He was the original coach of the expansion Bucks, who began play in 1968-69. A year later they won a coin flip – coincidentally, against the Suns – for the right to select Alcindor with the first pick of the NBA draft. And in Alcindor’s second season, the Bucks won that championship.
Critics figured all Costello had to do was roll out the ball at practice. Witness this passage from Sports Illustrated in 1971 after the Bucks’ title win:
“Costello would probably now be uniformly hailed as one of the two or three best coaches in the NBA, which he is, if he had not had the good fortune to get Alcindor. Instead, there are people all around the league who derive considerable pleasure from debunking his role in the Bucks’ success. ‘Anyone would be a winner with the players he’s got’ is their motto. They ridicule Costello for the yellow legal pad that is always at his side during games and practice and upon which he constantly improvises new tactics for his team.”
That legal pad was a launching pad: Costello, always dreaming up new sets. Players didn’t always appreciate his practices, which were long, or his playbook, which was thick, but they did like that he did not play mind games.
“He was straightforward and direct,” ex-Bucks guard Jon McLoughlin once told the Chicago Tribune. “No airs about him. It was the way he played and the way he coached. He never was calculating or conniving. He was just a hardworking guy who loved basketball.”
And loved winning. His postseason coaching record – 37-23, for a winning percentage of 61.7 – is 10th-best in NBA history.
“As a player he gained a reputation for toughness and thoroughness which has carried over into his coaching,” Sports Illustrated said in that 1971 story. “Bucks practices are the hardest, most precisely mapped out in the league, much more like college workouts than those run by other professional teams.”
Perhaps that is because Costello played in college for the legendary Taps Gallagher. Remarkably, Gallagher’s mid-'50s teams boasted three future NBA coaches: Costello, Hubie Brown and Frank Layden. And they played in one of the most astonishing games in Purple Eagles history.
Niagara beat Siena, 88-81, in six overtimes in Albany in 1953 in what was then the longest game in NCAA annals. Ed Fleming, who played every minute, thereafter wore No. 70. Costello played 69 minutes, 40 seconds – and switched from No. 24 to No. 69 for the rest of his college career.
He was drafted by the Philadelphia Warriors and later played for the Syracuse Nationals, his hometown team, before ending his 12-season career with the powerhouse 76ers. He twice led the NBA in free-throw percentage.
As it happens, the first season of the Buffalo Braves coincided with Milwaukee’s championship season. The Bucks beat the Braves all four times: by nine points in the first meeting, then by 30 and 32.
The last meeting made national news. The Bucks were going for an 18th consecutive win to tie the NBA record. They squeaked by the Braves, 116-113, and would win twice more to set what was then the NBA record of 20.
Costello died of cancer in 2001. He was 70, or a full Fleming of years. Make that a Costello, if we’re rounding up.
A fitting epitaph is what Alcindor said of him in that Sports Illustrated story:
“He’s a man totally dedicated to basketball. He simply wants to get the job done.”
Costello got it done for the Bucks 50 years ago. No one else has done it for them since. Tonight they have a chance to even things up against the Suns. Get out the yellow legal pads.