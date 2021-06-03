Erik Brady: Mark Twain would have had much to say about Buffalo losing its Thunder

Mark Twain had thoughts about thunder.
Not the baseball kind, as in what the Buffalo Bisons are called when they play in Trenton, N.J. – but the cloud kind, as in the sound made by lightning.
This comes up just now because this week the Toronto Blue Jays took up residence at Sahlen Field, on the site where Twain once lived. Then it was a boardinghouse; now it is a ballpark named for ballpark franks.
The displaced Bisons, meanwhile, are in the midst of an extended home-away-from-home homestand in Trenton; they won’t be called the Bisons again until they play in Rochester in mid-June. They are, schizophrenically, known as the Thunder when in Trenton.
“Thunder is good!” Twain once wrote. “Thunder is impressive; but it is the lightning that does the work.”
Perhaps this suggests Twain would have preferred the name used by the NHL team in Tampa to the one used by the NBA team in Oklahoma City. Or not. This much is sure: That wonderful line comes from a letter that Twain wrote in 1908 to one Henry W. Ruoff.
Twain we know as the pen name of Samuel Clemens, editor of the Buffalo Express in the mid-19th century. Ruoff is all but forgotten, even here, but he was a prolific author based in Buffalo at the beginning of the 20th century. You can still find century-old editions of his Standard Dictionary of Facts for sale online. Ruoff was its principal editor from 1900, when it began as the Century of Facts, through 1917.
This annually issued compendium was exactly what it sounds like: page after page of facts about language and literature, biography and geography, history and miscellany. Think of it as the internet before the internet: a sort of Wikipedia of its time. You can even find an entry for it on Wikipedia, where you will learn that the Standard Dictionary of Facts was published by the Frontier Press Company of Buffalo.
Ruoff authored other reference works as well, including some that are really book-length lists. And this is how Ruoff came to write to Twain in 1908 for help in selecting the 100 greatest men of history. Ruoff told Twain the list would be based on the men’s “greatest visible influence” over time – and asked specifically if Jesus should be included.
“These terms REQUIRE you to add Jesus,” Twain wrote back. “And they doubly and trebly require you to add Satan. From A.D. 350 to A.D. 1850, these gentlemen exercised a vaster influence over a fifth part of the human race than was exercised over that fraction of the race by all other influences combined. Ninety-nine one-hundredths of this influence proceeded from Satan, the remaining fraction of it from Jesus. During those 1500 years the fear of Satan and Hell made 99 Christians when love of God and Heaven landed one.”
Here was Ruoff, in Buffalo, assembling dry facts – and Twain, in Connecticut, answering with dry wit.
“You have asked me a question, & I have answered it seriously & sincerely. You have put in Buddha; – a god with a following, at one time, greater than Jesus has ever had; a god with perhaps a little better evidence of his godship than that which is offered for Jesus’s. How then, in fairness, can you leave Jesus out? And if you put him in, how can you logically leave Satan out? Thunder is good! Thunder is impressive; but it is the lightning that does the work.”
I have long loved that thundering last line, but never knew its full context until now. And it turns out this is hardly the only time Twain played with meteorological metaphors.
“The difference between the almost right word and the right word is really a large matter,” he once wrote. “It’s the difference between the lightning bug and the lightning.”
Twain understood it is not just about finding the right words, but eliminating the wrong ones: “When you catch an adjective, kill it. I don’t mean utterly, but kill most of them — then the rest will be valuable.”
To underscore his point, Twain returned to a favored theme: “God only exhibits his thunder and lightning at intervals, and so they always command attention. These are God’s adjectives. You thunder and lightning too much, the reader ceases to get under the bed, by and by.”
So let’s look forward to another summer of Major League Baseball in Buffalo, this time with fans. We can only hope God spares us his adjectives on game nights. But we can also hope that big-league ball won’t be with us all summer: because the sooner the Blue Jays can go home, the sooner the rest of us can visit Canada again.
That is a fact. And who in the history of Buffalo appreciated those more than Henry W. Ruoff?