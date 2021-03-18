Erik Brady: Mark Twain left Buffalo in sadness 150 years ago, but the city never left him

Samuel Clemens left Buffalo 150 years ago today. He was happy to get away from us.

You know him better by his pen name, Mark Twain. He is probably the most famous citizen Buffalo ever had. Millard Fillmore and Grover Cleveland were presidents, but they are no match for Twain as household names. Heck, they aren’t even a match for Huckleberry Finn, Twain’s greatest creation.

Clemens came to Buffalo in August 1869 as associate editor and part-owner of the Buffalo Morning Express. He left 18 months later – on March 18, 1871 – with an ailing wife and sickly son. He had arrived with high hopes and departed amid great sadness. Two weeks before leaving, he wrote to a friend that he had come “at last to loathe Buffalo.”

How he felt in that moment would come to infect the way scholars viewed Twain’s time in our town. Albert Bigelow Paine, his literary executor, wrote a biography published in 1912, two years after Twain’s death. Paine’s take: Twain lived in social isolation in Buffalo, and his writing there was insignificant to his literary development. Those assertions would be accepted as gospel by dozens of Twain biographers and critics in the decades to come.