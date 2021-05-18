Erik Brady: Jeff Nixon got 'Spider-Man' nickname with Bills, but carries it for other reasons

Soon, when the temps stay above 55 degrees even at night, Jeff Nixon will move his spider plants outside again. They are a sight to see every summer – 30 flowering plants gracing the front steps of his Queen Anne-style home on Linwood Avenue.
That’s as it should be: “Spider-Man” was Nixon’s nickname when he played safety for the Buffalo Bills in the early 1980s. His college football team, you see, was the Richmond Spiders.
The nickname was bestowed by Phil Villapiano, a veteran linebacker who came to the Bills from the Oakland Raiders for the 1980 season, Nixon’s second in Buffalo.
“He started calling me 'Spider-Man' from the get-go,” Nixon said, “and I embraced that.”
It was not Nixon’s only nickname. Reggie McKenzie, the veteran guard, took to calling him “Milhous” – as in Richard Nixon’s middle name.
“Pretty soon Reggie shortened it to just ‘House,’ ” Nixon said. “No one in the locker room called me Jeff. I was always ‘Spider-Man’ or ‘House.’ ”
This even extended to the nomenclature of one blitz package, known as “Spider-Man at 3,” in which Nixon would sneak up from his spot in the secondary and blitz through the 3-gap.
Villapiano didn’t only hand out nicknames: He earned one, too.
“We called him ‘The Guru,’ ” Nixon said. “At the end of every Friday team meeting, he would be the last one to speak. And it would start slow and then build and build until blood vessels were ready to explode in his head. And then he would take a chair, and he would throw it up into the suspended ceiling. And then we would all charge out of the room.”
This sounds a bit like John Belushi’s Bluto Blutarsky exhorting his fraternity brothers in the movie “Animal House” – which, as it happens, came out in 1978, when Nixon last played for Richmond.
“Yeah, ‘The Guru’ would give these over-the-top speeches,” Nixon said. “They didn’t really make a lot of sense if you thought about it. But to us, they did.”
Nixon had three interceptions and one fumble recovery in the 1980 season opener as the Bills ended a 20-game losing streak to the Miami Dolphins. He played six seasons for the Bills until a career-ending knee injury in 1984. He stayed in Buffalo and has been youth services manager for the city’s Employment and Training Center for 22 years – and an ardent cultivator of spider plants for longer than that.
He figures he got his first one more than 25 years ago. He still has it. And the rest are descended from that one.
“That’s the grandpappy of them all,” Nixon said. “I give it its own spot in our bay window.”
The other plants are scattered around the 5,000-square-foot house. Spider plants are NASA-approved for their air-filtration qualities, which is a fancy way of saying they help us breathe. Nixon got his first one because of its spidery name – “at least subconsciously” – and kept growing more after he learned about their beneficial properties. He takes care of them, and they take care of him.
Nixon likes other things with root systems, too. His corner lot is also home, by his count, to 20 old-growth trees.
“My house probably has more full-grown trees than any property in the City of Buffalo, if I had to guess,” he said. “I love Linwood for its trees.”
He loved his Spider-Man nickname for the way it evoked his college team. He even liked his Milhous moniker: Sometimes, when his teammates called him “House,” he would launch into a comic impersonation.
“I’d put my two peace signs up,” making two fingers on each hand into Vs, “and hunch my back and shake my jowls and say, ‘I am not a crook.’ ”
Except that Jeff Nixon really was one – stealing enemy passes at every opportunity. He had 23 interceptions in his college career, and 11 more with the Bills.
Richard Nixon resigned as president in 1974, as Jeff Nixon was entering his senior year at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge, Va., 26 miles from the White House.
“People back then were always asking me if I was related to him,” Nixon said. “And I was always telling them, ‘Yes, he’s my uncle.’ ”
Needless to say, that was not true. But if you want to know if this Nixon really is Spider-Man – well, that is true.
Just stroll by his house on Linwood in the coming weeks and see for yourself.