Erik Brady: Jeff Nixon got 'Spider-Man' nickname with Bills, but carries it for other reasons

“We called him ‘The Guru,’ ” Nixon said. “At the end of every Friday team meeting, he would be the last one to speak. And it would start slow and then build and build until blood vessels were ready to explode in his head. And then he would take a chair, and he would throw it up into the suspended ceiling. And then we would all charge out of the room.”

This sounds a bit like John Belushi’s Bluto Blutarsky exhorting his fraternity brothers in the movie “Animal House” – which, as it happens, came out in 1978, when Nixon last played for Richmond.

“Yeah, ‘The Guru’ would give these over-the-top speeches,” Nixon said. “They didn’t really make a lot of sense if you thought about it. But to us, they did.”

Nixon had three interceptions and one fumble recovery in the 1980 season opener as the Bills ended a 20-game losing streak to the Miami Dolphins. He played six seasons for the Bills until a career-ending knee injury in 1984. He stayed in Buffalo and has been youth services manager for the city’s Employment and Training Center for 22 years – and an ardent cultivator of spider plants for longer than that.

He figures he got his first one more than 25 years ago. He still has it. And the rest are descended from that one.