Erik Brady: It's a taxing tale, but Buffalo didn't steal Jersey City A’s baseball team

Dear New Jersey,

Take our Bisons. Please.

Not forever, of course, or even for long. But you’re welcome to them for a while.

After all, we owe you one.

We’ll get to that in a moment, but first allow me to introduce myself. My name is Buster T. Bison. Everyone knows me in Buffalo, but for you folks in New Jersey let’s just say I am the mascot of the Class AAA Buffalo Bisons. (Some would say beloved mascot, though I am too modest to say so myself.) You won’t be seeing me when our Bisons play home-away-from-home games in Trenton, because you already have Boomer, your own mascot, and that’s fine. (We mascots have to stick together, you know.)

I am writing to you today, on April 15, because it is traditionally Tax Day, though not this year, what with the global pandemic and all. And taxes are a big part of the story of why we owe you. In 1979, you see, we took your team from Jersey City and made it our own.

Look, we didn’t really steal your Jersey City A’s. They dropped out of the Class AA Eastern League on their own after the 1978 season. But we still feel a little guilty about it. We lost our Buffalo Braves around the same time. And some of us are still not over that.