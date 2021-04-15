Erik Brady: It's a taxing tale, but Buffalo didn't steal Jersey City A’s baseball team

Dear New Jersey,
Take our Bisons. Please.
Not forever, of course, or even for long. But you’re welcome to them for a while.
After all, we owe you one.
We’ll get to that in a moment, but first allow me to introduce myself. My name is Buster T. Bison. Everyone knows me in Buffalo, but for you folks in New Jersey let’s just say I am the mascot of the Class AAA Buffalo Bisons. (Some would say beloved mascot, though I am too modest to say so myself.) You won’t be seeing me when our Bisons play home-away-from-home games in Trenton, because you already have Boomer, your own mascot, and that’s fine. (We mascots have to stick together, you know.)
I am writing to you today, on April 15, because it is traditionally Tax Day, though not this year, what with the global pandemic and all. And taxes are a big part of the story of why we owe you. In 1979, you see, we took your team from Jersey City and made it our own.
Look, we didn’t really steal your Jersey City A’s. They dropped out of the Class AA Eastern League on their own after the 1978 season. But we still feel a little guilty about it. We lost our Buffalo Braves around the same time. And some of us are still not over that.
So here’s how it happened: the late Peter Calieri, an umpire in Buffalo, didn’t get his W-2 from the Eastern League on time in early 1979. So he called Pat McKernan, the league president, to ask about it. McKernan promised to send the tax documents, and then mentioned in passing that one of the league’s six teams had just gone belly up – the last-place Jersey City A’s.
Calieri’s immediate reaction: “What about Buffalo?”
Support Local Journalism
McKernan responded with a question of his own: “Do you have a place to play?”
(This is all laid out in the beautiful book “The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball: 1857-2020.” As Casey Stengel would say: You could look it up.)
That is the beginning of how baseball returned to the Old Rockpile. (And, not incidentally, how I happened to be born there only a few years later.)
The International League Bisons shuffled out of Buffalo in 1970 – in midseason, no less – taking up residence in Winnipeg as the Whips. (They did not put the win in Winnipeg; the Whips went 44-96 in 1971 and then vamoosed for Virginia.) It seemed like forever, from 1970 to 1979, before pro baseball returned, at long last, to Buffalo.
When Bob Rich bought the Bisons, in 1983, he wanted a mascot. (Smart guy.) That’s when I arrived. And in 1988, when the Bisons opened their new ballpark downtown, the one who animated me – some would say wore the Buster costume, though I would never say it that way – was Frank Calieri, Pete’s brother. To me, that was perfect. I’m a sucker for history and family.
We have a rich baseball history in Buffalo – even a Bob Rich one. But we understand that New Jersey does, too. In fact, legend has it that the first official game of organized baseball was played on June 19, 1846, when the Knickerbocker Club played the New York Nine at Elysian Fields in Hoboken, N.J., which is right next door to Jersey City.
The Jersey City Indians played in the Eastern League in 1977, when they were an affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. They were the Jersey City A’s for all of one season, in 1978, when they were an affiliate of the Oakland A’s. Those Jersey City A’s are all but forgotten, though their left fielder is long remembered: Rickey Henderson is Major League Baseball’s all-time leader in stolen bases
Which reminds me: We very much did not steal your A’s, though they did turn into our B’s, as in Bisons. Truth to tell, around these parts we like to think of those 1979 Bisons as the dawn of the modern era of a proud old baseball city.
And now that history is on loan to you, New Jersey. Enjoy it while you can.
After all, we owed you one.
Your furry friend,
Buster