Erik Brady: Go Bills! Two small words define a community and its fandom

Go Bills.

They are just two words. Two syllables is all. But they say a lot.

Some of us use the phrase as an all-purpose salutation – our “aloha,” if you will. Like that single Hawaiian word, our two-word phrase can be used to say hello or goodbye, though it goes deeper than that. Like aloha, it also means fellowship. It means sharing the love with those around you.

Go Bills.

The phrase goes back decades, but perhaps no one player has embraced it more enthusiastically – and publicly – than Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He often ends his news conferences with it, and pretty much all his national TV interviews, too. On NBC’s postgame show on Thanksgiving night, he said it with a mouthful of turkey.

Go Bills.

“Love that he does that,” said Del Reid, co-founder of Bills Mafia. “He understands Bills fans. He understands our culture. He understands Buffalo. That is who we are: We end our conversations with ‘Go Bills’ – and he does the same.”