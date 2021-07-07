Erik Brady: From Bill Cosby to Phylicia and Ahmad Rashad, there's always a Buffalo connection

It didn’t turn out that way. Rashad had only two more touchdowns that season, then sat out the next one with a knee injury. He wouldn’t round into a four-time Pro Bowl player until his next stop, with the Minnesota Vikings. But he stayed close to Simpson, and when he retired he followed Simpson’s path into television.

It was Cosby who had advised Rashad years earlier to go into TV. They met when Rashad was playing at Oregon and Cosby was in town for an appearance. They stayed close over the years – and it was Cosby who introduced Rashad to his “The Cosby Show” co-star, Phylicia Ayers-Allen, as she was then known.

Rashad did not just go into television. He was a creature of it. He proposed to Ayers-Allen on national television, in 1985, while he was in Detroit and she was in New York. Bob Costas was his wingman.

On the NBC pregame show before a Thanksgiving Day game between the Lions and New York Jets, Rashad asked Costas to have someone get Ayers-Allen from the Macy’s parade, where she had appeared earlier on NBC.

“You know the lady as Clair Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show,’ ” Rashad said. “I would like to send this message to her: ‘Phylicia, would you marry me?’ ”

“You’re not kidding, are you, Ahmad?” Costas said.