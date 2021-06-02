Erik Brady: Canisius High's 'boys of summer' 50 years ago and now

Canisius High School won its first Georgetown Cup 50 years ago today. Peter Curtin drove in the only run. John Buszka threw the shutout. Today they are old enough to be called codgers – and young enough to be boys of summer.

That, of course, is the title of Roger Kahn’s seminal book about the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was writing it when Curtin and Buszka really were Canisius boys. “The Boys of Summer” came out in 1972 and quickly morphed into a sentimental synonym for baseball players. But that isn’t the original meaning. Kahn borrowed the phrase from a Dylan Thomas poem with this famous first line: “I see the boys of summer in their ruin.”

The poem is a rumination on aging. Kahn’s book is, too: He wrote about Dodgers teams he had covered 20 years earlier. Well, this column is about a team I covered for the Canisius student paper 50 years ago, which unavoidably makes it a rumination on aging, too.

Except that I see these boys of summer in their ascent. Curtin, 67, is a hematologist at City of Hope National Medical Center, a clinical research center in suburban Los Angeles, where he works to conquer cancer. Buszka, 66, is a project engineer for FedEx in Buffalo; he started there 42 years ago because the company allowed him to spend summers in the Cleveland Indians farm system.