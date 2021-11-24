Erik Brady: Buffalo hoops legends come home to give thanks

They call themselves the Inner City Sports Legends. They meet once a year on the night before Thanksgiving, so that expats who are home for the holiday can attend. As it happens, it is just the right night for another reason, too:

They come to give thanks. For one another, and for basketball.

They will meet at the Rose Bar and Grille on Scott Street. They’ve held this get-together every year since 1992, except last year, of course, when the pandemic scotched it. The party hasn’t changed much over the years. There is no formal invitation, just an open one. And each year these old friends tell all the old stories, and honor their own.

“It is a night of camaraderie, brotherhood – and lies,” said LeRoi Johnson, the Buffalo attorney and artist who played basketball at Lafayette High School. “In our minds we get better every year. But then there are always guys there to check you, too.”

These Buffalo legends boast a bona fide link to James Naismith, who invented basketball in 1891. The late Ricky McCarley, a star at Bennett High School in the early 1960s, played at Kentucky State for James McLendon, who learned the game from Naismith at the University of Kansas.