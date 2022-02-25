Erik Brady: Bob Lanier is one of the NBA's best. Just ask the guy in the co-pilot's seat in 'Airplane!'

The NBA celebrated its All-Star game the other day and feted the 75 greatest players of its 75 years. Or at least the ones a blue-ribbon panel said were the best.
Here in Buffalo, though, we know a certain someone was missing.
Bob Lanier belongs.
We will concede that such lists are subjective. They always leave room for argument. Here is our argument for Buffalo Bob: He was a great NBA center in an era of great NBA centers. And he did a hard job with soft hands.
After playing for Bennett High School and St. Bonaventure, Lanier went to the NBA’s Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks. Our argument for him is based not on his hometown, though, but on his raw numbers.
Basketball-Reference.com has a metric known as Box Plus/Minus, or BPM, which uses statistics to quantify players’ value. BPM measures the things that box scores do – points and rebounds and assists and more – to estimate a player’s contribution per 100 possessions played, which is the average length of NBA games. A value of plus-five means that a team is five points per game better with that player on the floor than with an average NBA player. (Or something like that. It’s a complex formula, which I don’t pretend to understand. You can read all about it here.)
Michael Jordan ranks No. 1 in BPM (with a value of 9.21), and LeBron James is No. 2 (8.88). No surprise there. But you might be surprised to learn that Lanier ranks 33rd in NBA history, with a BPM of 4.53. And last I looked, 33 comes before 75. (Or 76, which is how many players the NBA actually placed on its list because of a tie in the voting.)
BPM may not be the best way to rank players – defense is difficult to measure in box scores – but it is a way to rank them across historical eras. And that, after all, is the point of the exercise when picking players over a span of so many years.
“I have paid attention to this league for 65 years,” Tony Kornheiser said on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption” when the list was released at the start of this NBA season. “And I would never put a list out that didn’t have Bob Lanier and Bernard King.”
Yahoo sportswriter Ben Rohrbach created a metric that he dubbed the Bill Russell Scale. It uses 10 criteria, including so-called player efficiency ratings, by which Lanier ranks 45th all-time. The Russell Scale itself places Lanier at No. 71 on its list of the NBA’s 75 greatest, putting him in a tie with Vince Carter.
So who should be shunned in favor of Lanier? (In fairness, you can’t argue that someone belongs on a limited list without saying who then gets cut.) Let’s subtract Dave Cowens. And we’re not picking on him just because his Boston Celtics beat the Buffalo Braves in the Eastern Conference semifinals on the way to NBA championships in 1974 and 1976. We’re removing him because he was a center who played in the same era as Lanier, but with a BPM of 2.27, which is 107th in NBA history.
Cowens ranks higher than Lanier on the Russell Scale, at No. 63. That’s partly because the scale values NBA championships. (As well it should, given that Russell won 11 of them.) Lanier won none, but that had more to do with the teams he played for than with his personal performance.
Lanier made the NBA All-Star Game in seven of his first eight seasons. He was, in those years, a box-score stuffer with per-game averages of 23.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2 blocks, and 1.2 steals.
Numbers never tell the whole story, of course. But Lanier passes the eye test, too: He had that feathery jump shot and sweet hook shot – and, oh my, he was a force on defense. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar could tell you that.
In fact, he did – in the 1980 movie “Airplane!” Abdul-Jabbar plays pilot Roger Murdoch. When a boy visits the cockpit, the kid breaks the fourth wall by addressing Murdoch as Abdul-Jabbar: “I think you’re the greatest, but my dad says you don’t play hard enough on defense.”