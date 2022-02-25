Erik Brady: Bob Lanier is one of the NBA's best. Just ask the guy in the co-pilot's seat in 'Airplane!'

So who should be shunned in favor of Lanier? (In fairness, you can’t argue that someone belongs on a limited list without saying who then gets cut.) Let’s subtract Dave Cowens. And we’re not picking on him just because his Boston Celtics beat the Buffalo Braves in the Eastern Conference semifinals on the way to NBA championships in 1974 and 1976. We’re removing him because he was a center who played in the same era as Lanier, but with a BPM of 2.27, which is 107th in NBA history.

Cowens ranks higher than Lanier on the Russell Scale, at No. 63. That’s partly because the scale values NBA championships. (As well it should, given that Russell won 11 of them.) Lanier won none, but that had more to do with the teams he played for than with his personal performance.

Lanier made the NBA All-Star Game in seven of his first eight seasons. He was, in those years, a box-score stuffer with per-game averages of 23.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2 blocks, and 1.2 steals.

Numbers never tell the whole story, of course. But Lanier passes the eye test, too: He had that feathery jump shot and sweet hook shot – and, oh my, he was a force on defense. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar could tell you that.