Erik Brady: Another summer without Canada looms, and our senses are the weaker for it

Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer, is upon us. And Canada is still closed.

For a lot of us, summer isn’t summer without it. I have spent some part of every summer of my life in a cousin-shared cottage on the Fort Erie lakeshore – excepting last summer, of course. My fond hope is that we will get there at some point this summer, though that is no sure thing.

Allow me to share a bit about why some of us are homesick for our second homes. But first, let’s stipulate this: The real costs of Covid are measured in lives lost and jobs gone, not in empty cottages. Pay no attention to lamentations about paying property taxes on property that can’t be used; that sort of vulgarity puts the ugly into Ugly Americans.

Our loss is emotional, not financial. And that’s what I’d like to talk about today.

One of the secrets of why so many of us love our time in Fort Erie and Port Colborne and the other Niagara Falls is simply this: When we are there, we are only a few kilometers from Buffalo, and somehow still a world away. We love Canada for not being us. In fact, in its honor, we ought to express this sentiment bilingually.

Vive la différence.