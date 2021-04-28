Erik Brady: 30 years ago, Bills legend Phil Hansen got the call but not the call waiting

Phil Hansen remembers his NFL draft day as if it were yesterday, though it was really 30 years ago. What he remembers most is the waiting.

And the call waiting.

That’s the name of a popular phone feature of the landline era that allowed people who were already on the phone to take another call. We take such things for granted in the cellphone era, but it cost extra back in the day.

“We were a bunch of college kids living in an apartment in Fargo, North Dakota,” Hansen said. “We were too cheap to pay for call waiting.”

And therein lies a tale.

Hansen was a highly regarded defensive end from North Dakota State, which was then in the NCAA’s Division II. He knew he was going to be drafted, but not in what round or by whom, other than that it didn’t figure to be in the first round. The third round sounded about right.

“They had 12 rounds then, and they did the first two on Sunday,” Hansen said. “Now they’ve made a whole production out of it. But then it seemed like they just wanted to get it over with as soon as they could. So I watched the first round on TV, and I realized my status was moving up as more and more defensive linemen came off the board.”