Related to this story

Books for Black History Month

Books for Black History Month

Buffalo children’s book author Kara Oliver talks about her book “You, Go Girl” which she wrote for her niece and about being part of Zeneta an…

Black History Month begins

Black History Month begins

We're kicking off the month with a guest from the National Museum of African American History in Washington, D.C.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio