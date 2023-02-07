This is the first of four columns celebrating Black History Month.

In 1893, a Black man named Dr. Daniel Hale Williams, affectionately known as “Dr. Dan” performed the first successful open heart surgery in America. He was born in Pennsylvania in 1856, the fifth child of Daniel Williams and Sarah Price Williams. His father was a barber and his mother, a housewife. The death of his father forced the family to move to Wisconsin. Later, he was sent to live with other family members.

Young William had to find a job to support himself. His first job was as a shoemaker. Since he did not like this job, he found other work to do. He worked for a time as a fiddle player with 20 white musicians. He decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and worked for a time as a barber. It was at this time that he met Dr. Henry Palmer, a respected physician. While cutting Palmer’s hair he was encouraged to try out as an apprentice under Palmer. It turned out to be a good opportunity for him.

He spent hours reading medical books and studying into the night. He learned how to stop a cut from bleeding and how to set broken bones. To earn extra money, he swept the office floors and took care of Palmer’s horses. He continued to learn more about medicine. Now the problem was how to earn money for his education. He found a job stringing up wires for new electric street lights. Through it all he kept on studying. Palmer suggested that he attend the Chicago Medical School.

In 1883, Williams graduated. It wasn’t long before his reputation grew as a skillful doctor. He became one of Chicago’s busiest physicians. He served as a surgeon at the Southside Dispensary as well as an attending physician at the Protestant Home for Orphans. He was also a surgeon for the Railroad Company in Chicago.

In 1891, his dream of opening a hospital came true. He opened an interracial hospital that served patients of all colors. It was staffed by Black and white doctors. He also opened a school to train more Black nurses. He opened the hospital with fundraising events and by convincing donors of the importance of having a hospital like this to serve all people. It was here at this hospital when Williams made medical history.

A 24-year-old Black man named James Cornish was brought to the hospital with a knife wound in his chest on July 9, 1893. His condition worsened drastically. Neither X-rays nor antibiotics had yet been developed.

As Cornish began to slip toward death, Williams decided that the only way to save him was to operate. His colleagues were against it and thought that Williams was making a mistake. However, Williams cut into the chest until he could see the pericardium, the protective sac that surrounds the heart. There was a tear in the pericardium more than an inch long that had to be repaired. Williams was in a race against time.

With the beating of the heart constantly pushing the pericardium up and down against his fingers, Williams managed to sew the ragged wound together, then close the opening he made. Fifty-one days later, Cornish walked out of the hospital. He lived for another 20 years. All of this is described in a book titled “African American Healers” by Clinton Cox and edited by Jim Haskins.

Author Louise Meriweather in stated in her book called “The Heart Man” that the next morning the newspaper headlines boldly proclaimed the success of this surgery. The newspaper Freedom’s Journal and other newspapers around the country ran articles about this surgery. Williams became famous. He performed other daring operations during his time as a doctor. He also taught at a number of medical colleges.

He was appointed by President Grover Cleveland to head the Freedman’s Hospital in Washington, D.C. This hospital was formed to provide health care for the newly freed slaves. The hospital had deteriorated into an ill-kept facility. Williams reorganized it and helped to improve the training of staff. He created internships and strengthened the nursing program. In one year alone, Williams performed 533 operations. He stayed at the Freedmen’s Hospital for 40 years. During the years that followed, Williams was elected to the American College of Surgeons. He was one of the founders of the first medical society for Black doctors.

He held high standards for the doctors and nurses at his hospitals. Williams encouraged excellence in care for all patients. His achievements in surgery have influenced doctors from his time to the modern era. In 1970, a bill in Congress authorized a commemorative stamp in his honor. His friend and relative Frederick Douglass once gave him this valuable advice: “The only way you can succeed is to override the obstacles in your path. By the power that is within you, you can achieve what you hope to do.”

Criterion columnist Eva M. Doyle is celebrating 45 years writing about history.