Don Paul: Winter returns this weekend with gusty game-time conditions

January has been a breeze, in the figurative sense.
Friday will end up being the mildest day since Dec. 24, with a colder pattern beginning to filter in as we begin the weekend. Up to this point, only .5 inch of snow has fallen in Buffalo this month, nearly a foot below average, and the monthly mean temperature is 6.8 degrees above average (a large departure from normal) through Thursday. Lake Erie is at 36 degrees, 3 above average.
The Great Lakes are all above average, with a stark lack of icing. Just 2.1% of the lakes in total have ice cover, and none of that is down our way.
Just a few sheltered bays in the northern lakes have ice cover and, for mid-January, that is extraordinary. It’s less than half of the ice cover to this date during last winter’s very mild conditions.
A slow-moving cold front will be crossing our region late Friday, and scattered rain showers will mix with snow overnight, turning to all snow late tonight. On hilly terrain to the south, 1-2 inches may accumulate by morning. During Saturday, scattered and occasional wet snow showers will fall, with cooler temperatures and a stiffening breeze later in the day. The cooler readings will still be milder than the average of 31, reaching the upper 30s.
There are a couple of minor adjustments to the game-time forecast. At kickoff the temperature will be around 34 degrees. As the cold air starts to deepen, conditions for lake-effect snow showers will improve. However, the cold air will not be cold enough for anything other than light to possibly moderate snow showers, rather than any organized heavy lake snow. This is a modeled depiction at around 8 p.m.
That color blue is indicative of fairly light rates of snowfall in these showers. The low-level wind direction favors these snow showers being as far north as the southern part of the metro area, so they should make a conversation piece. Travel problems leaving the game look minimal though slick spots will be possible at higher elevations for those heading south from the stadium. The biggest change in the forecast is in the wind, producing some more impact on passing and kicking, and more wind chill than in my earlier forecasts on Monday and Wednesday. West winds will average 15-20 mph with some gusts of 25-30 mph. This will produce a wind chill in the range of 19-22 degrees, which is a little harsh for long periods of exposure.
Lake snow will become somewhat better organized toward Sunday morning, long after everyone is home and in bed.
Accumulations will be driven by elevation, meaning most of the modest amounts will be found on hilly terrain. Sunday’s temperatures will be mostly above freezing, especially on the Niagara Frontier, with most accumulating snow on the hills, where 3-6 inches may fall. Another disturbance could bring more lake snow showers early next week, along with slightly colder temperatures running in the low 30s, dropping back briefly to the upper 20s on Wednesday, and then returning to the mid-30s by the end of next week. Even by Tuesday, modeled snow accumulations are not all that impressive, and confined mostly to the higher elevations.
Locations in the Boston Hills and parts of the Southern Tier will probably see totals ranging from 6-9 inches between Sunday and Tuesday, with some melting during daytime.
A few weeks ago, there were preliminary signs that a weakening and splitting of the polar vortex would allow a piece of the vortex to drop closer to our region, delivering more consistently cold temperatures. Those signs have faded in the ensuing time. While we will have seasonably chilly weather, nothing extreme is now seen in the offing for most of the remainder of the month. Originally, it appeared we might see a stacked ridge of high pressure over western North America, forcing the polar jet to buckle southward over the Great Lakes. Now, in extended range European model upper air ensembles, the western ridge is off the map, farther out in the Pacific. This alignment allows the coldest, stormiest pattern to settle in the Pacific Northwest instead of in the east.
By month’s end both the Canadian and American ensembles are showing below average readings in the 20s in our region and the northeast, though it should be assumed ensembles have more uncertainty so far out in time.
The Climate Prediction Center is going along with this thinking, showing a weak positive probability for colder than average temperatures most days in our region during Jan. 22-28.
That would certainly be more than cold enough for snow, should the right storm systems come along, but that particular probability can’t be gauged yet at this time. However, chances for better snowmaking conditions at the ski resorts would seem to be improving.