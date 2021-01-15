Don Paul: Winter returns this weekend with gusty game-time conditions

Accumulations will be driven by elevation, meaning most of the modest amounts will be found on hilly terrain. Sunday’s temperatures will be mostly above freezing, especially on the Niagara Frontier, with most accumulating snow on the hills, where 3-6 inches may fall. Another disturbance could bring more lake snow showers early next week, along with slightly colder temperatures running in the low 30s, dropping back briefly to the upper 20s on Wednesday, and then returning to the mid-30s by the end of next week. Even by Tuesday, modeled snow accumulations are not all that impressive, and confined mostly to the higher elevations.

Locations in the Boston Hills and parts of the Southern Tier will probably see totals ranging from 6-9 inches between Sunday and Tuesday, with some melting during daytime.