Don Paul: Western New York's warmup waffles this week

Not too many days ago, it appeared we were headed toward a substantial warmup this week. There were indications a southerly downslope flow could develop a heated high not far from 80 Wednesday and, possibly again, on Thursday. Those indications have faded, though some temporary warming is still on the way.

In the big picture, spring has been significantly milder than average, even if you include the 5.1 inches of snow which has fallen officially at the airport observatory in April. March ran more than 6 degrees warmer than the average over the last 30 years. So far, April’s mean temperature as of Sunday was 2.8 degrees on the mild side, although Monday’s cool temperatures will chip into that anomaly a bit more. The day started with widespread low 30s and a few upper 20s inland. The average low is 40, and the average high is approaching 60.

In the meantime, another indicator of our mild spring is found in the Buffalo Lake Erie temperature. The temperature is now up to 44 degrees, running 6 degrees above average. After a fairly wintry February, March’s warming with more-than-usual sunshine gave the lake quite a boost.