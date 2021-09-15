Don Paul: Western New York's warmth gets warmer

The cooler conditions on Wednesday will be the exception to the rule over the next couple of weeks. An exceptionally warm late September-early October pattern will, in fact, be the rule most days. Perhaps a new study adding support to the hypothesis of Arctic warming leading to more frequent extreme winter weather events will cool you down. We’ll get to this later in this article.

At least the storms around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning were not as intense as those during Sunday and Monday overnights. As many of you know, due to a scheduled major component upgrade in the Buffalo National Weather Service Doppler radar, we’ve been doing some storm tracking from a distance, with the help of the Environment Canada Dopplers in Ontario.

Both NWS and private sector meteorologists will be glad to see this vital scheduled two-week radar project completed.