Don Paul: Western New York gets midweek midsummer heat

Scientists at England’s University of Leeds have been tracking growth and carbon absorption in the African rainforests, during and after the droughts of 2015 and 2016. The severe droughts were brought on by the warming climate, and the strong 2016 El Nino. Their observations show these forests were still able to take up 1.1 billion tons of carbon from the atmosphere annually, which is three times Great Britain’s carbon emissions. Smaller trees and growth did die off more during the very stressful periods, but larger trees showed less response, according to the study. Other rainforests in Asia and the Amazon have not shown this kind of resilience to our warming climate and remain more vulnerable to human activity including agricultural clearing and the burning of fossil fuels.