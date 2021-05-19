Don Paul: Western New York gets midweek midsummer heat

A week ago it appeared we’d be peaking in the mid to upper 70s at this time. While it may not be a huge difference, it now looks as if many inland locations will be reaching at least the low 80s for several days, which is 12-15 degrees above the average high of 68.
The weak circulation around a warm ridge of high pressure is now associated with a certain amount of stagnation. This can lead to pollutants such as ozone being trapped and increasing in the afternoon heating. With that in mind, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has issued its first air quality alert of the year for all Western New York, excepting Allegany County.
While this does not constitute an air pollution crisis, it does mean the very young and those with chronic lung disease, including asthma, or heart disease should take it easy and do most outdoor activities earlier in the day before ozone builds. Ozone is invisible, but a building visible haze layer often accompanies its increase. I would expect similar conditions to redevelop on Thursday. A brisk southwest breeze should lessen the ozone concentration on Friday.
The need for watering new plantings has become apparent in this dry stretch, with soil moisture more rapidly evaporating, and evapotranspiration increasing moisture loss from plant leaves. Rainfall for May is now more than .8 inch below average, and Buffalo yearly precipitation is a substantial 4.31 inches below the 13.96-inch average, at just 9.65 inches.
Rainfall chances, even in the form of isolated showers, are nearly nil across the region through Saturday morning, with only a remote chance for a couple of Saturday afternoon showers in a very few spots. Heating will peak the remainder of the work week, with Friday highs in northern Niagara and Orleans Counties (Youngstown, Wilson, Olcott, Waterport) heading into the mid to upper 80s, out of reach of the Lake Erie breeze and picking up, instead, a very warm land breeze. It will be warm, but relative humidity will be fairly comfortable, with dew points only in the mid to upper 50s.
Despite that, the light wind on Wednesday and Thursday will make it feel hotter, with better ventilation on a breezy Friday.
The increased cloud cover alone during the weekend will hold high temperatures back in the upper 70s, still well above average. Humidity will creep up a little during the weekend but remain below truly uncomfortable levels. Sunday chances for a few afternoon spotty showers and thunderstorms will be better than on Saturday, but coverage will still be sparse.
A little bubble of drier and slightly cooler Canadian high pressure will nudge into our region on Monday, before retreating on Tuesday.
The next best chance for possibly better organized showers and thunderstorms will be with the approach of a cold front by next Wednesday.
Even with that potential in mind, seven-day rainfall amounts will be inadequate, which is why I come back to the need to water.
As we come toward the end of the month and the beginning of June, the probabilities for above-average temperatures will be lessening, as I suggested in my Monday article. This is not to suggest we’ll be heading back toward a cool pattern. It’s merely a hint of a “less warm” pattern, as seen in this upper air ensemble mean.
The departure from average would be less notable, if this verifies. Even so, keep in mind by early June “average” is still pretty mild.
On the climate front, a new study reveals a bit of better news. African rainforests appear to be more resilient to the warming climate and increase drought than does the Amazon rainforest.
Scientists at England’s University of Leeds have been tracking growth and carbon absorption in the African rainforests, during and after the droughts of 2015 and 2016. The severe droughts were brought on by the warming climate, and the strong 2016 El Nino. Their observations show these forests were still able to take up 1.1 billion tons of carbon from the atmosphere annually, which is three times Great Britain’s carbon emissions. Smaller trees and growth did die off more during the very stressful periods, but larger trees showed less response, according to the study. Other rainforests in Asia and the Amazon have not shown this kind of resilience to our warming climate and remain more vulnerable to human activity including agricultural clearing and the burning of fossil fuels.
The African study lead author Amy Barrett commented: “To discover that they will be able to tolerate the predicted conditions of the near future is an unusual source of optimism in climate change science,” said Dr. Bennett.
“Our results provide a further incentive to keep global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as outlined in the Paris Agreement, as these forests look to be able to withstand limited increases in temperature and drought.”
The study is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.