Don Paul: Warm anomalies are over, with average fall temperatures on tap

What about this year’s developing La Nina? Earlier, most indications were pointing to a weak La Nina. Weak phases of ENSO as well as a neutral ENSO do not appear to have the more commonly expected impacts in Western New York with stronger ENSO phases. Research done by Buffalo National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Hamilton showed quite the opposite appears to be the case. As Hamilton wrote in an article following the harsh winter of 2014-15: “Once again, the proverbial ‘writing on the wall’ for a harsh winter may have been in place during the immediate preceding months of September and October. A weak El Niño was already in place across the Equatorial Pacific with a forecast of similar conditions for the ensuing winter months. Climatologically, Western and North Central New York have typically experienced their coldest winters during weak ENSO events, particularly during weak El Niño’s when our weather is more susceptible to the influences of high latitude blocking."