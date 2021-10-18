Don Paul: Warm anomalies are over, with average fall temperatures on tap

After the autumnal weekend materialized as expected, the warmest first half of the month on record is already fading from memory. Through Oct. 16, the Buffalo monthly mean temperature ran at an extreme 12.1 degrees above average. The temperature anomalies across the lower 48 for this period were depicted by Dr. Michael Ventrice.
Those kinds of warm anomalies have peaked and exited, but that’s not to say this chillier pattern has real permanence. Sunday’s high of 59, in fact, was only average for the date. The chill was abetted by the gusty winds, which have toned down a bit during a still-chilly Monday. The day began with a few lingering lake-effect rain showers. (In Nashville, weather will be a nonfactor for the game. After a daytime high of 71, the game-time temperature will be around 60 and falling through the 50s during the game, with a light and variable breeze of around 5 mph, under a clear sky.)
By Tuesday, a rapid turnaround will be underway after starting with morning lows in the upper 30s in valleys to the mid-40s at the lakeshores. There will be a warming, gusty west-southwest flow getting established during the day.
This will take high temperatures right back up to above average, reaching the mid, possibly upper 60s with near total sunshine. Wednesday won’t be much different, with a mostly sunny sky and mild readings reaching the upper 60s.
On Thursday, an approaching cold front will trigger more widespread showers and a few possible rumbles of thunder, as seen in the American model.
After Thursday’s prefrontal low 60s, we’ll be right back into the low 50s – cooler than it’s been this past weekend – from Friday through next Monday.
Early indications point to only sparse coverage on Saturday for any lake-effect showers, with drier air and a weaker wind gradient than we had this weekend. Showers may increase a bit in coverage on Sunday, as cold air deepens further.
For the last week of the month, the Climate Prediction Center is returning a higher probability for above-average temperatures most days. CPC’s thinking is supported by the transitory return of a warm ridge of upper-level high pressure.
The experimental CPC weeks 3-4 temperature probabilities outlook keeps the Great Lakes running with a milder pattern.
A great deal is being said and written about a developing La Nina in the Pacific. Basically, La Nina is part of ENSO, the El Nino-Southern Oscillation in the Pacific. During La Ninas, more persistent easterly winds in the tropical Pacific push warmer water to the western Pacific and allow cooler waters in the central and eastern Pacific to upwell to the surface. In an oversimplification, La Nina is often thought of as simply the opposite of El Nino, when warmer waters are pushed to the eastern tropical Pacific by westerly winds. There can also be a neutral ENSO, in which neither trends are present.
The stronger the ENSO tendency, or phase, the greater its impacts would be felt around the globe. The most definitive ENSO phase is the less common strong El Nino which has occurred in 1982-83, 1997-98 and most recently from late 2014 into early 2016. A strong El Nino often brings many storms from the Pacific onshore into parts of the western U.S. and can produce milder winter temperatures across the northern U.S., to name just a couple of impacts. La Nina’s impacts are not as well defined. But here is a basic outline of average effects.
In an NOAA diagram displayed by NPR, the Great Lakes are seen as closer to an area favored for wetter than average winter precipitation, with frequent ups and downs in temperatures. One problem I have with such a diagram is its oversimplification of La Nina impacts. La Ninas have, particularly in the era of accelerated warming in the climate, behaved more erratically. A strong La Nina in 2011-12 was accompanied by warmer than average temperatures in the northern plains, quite unlike what is shown in the diagram.
Mitigating factors blunting La Nina impacts appear to have been a strong positive Arctic Oscillation and North Atlantic Oscillation, which probably produced anomalous warmth superseding La Nina’s expected cooling.
What about this year’s developing La Nina? Earlier, most indications were pointing to a weak La Nina. Weak phases of ENSO as well as a neutral ENSO do not appear to have the more commonly expected impacts in Western New York with stronger ENSO phases. Research done by Buffalo National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Hamilton showed quite the opposite appears to be the case. As Hamilton wrote in an article following the harsh winter of 2014-15: “Once again, the proverbial ‘writing on the wall’ for a harsh winter may have been in place during the immediate preceding months of September and October. A weak El Niño was already in place across the Equatorial Pacific with a forecast of similar conditions for the ensuing winter months. Climatologically, Western and North Central New York have typically experienced their coldest winters during weak ENSO events, particularly during weak El Niño’s when our weather is more susceptible to the influences of high latitude blocking."
A weak La Nina might have been said to leave us more open to the impacts from other variables such as the North Atlantic Oscillation, the Arctic Oscillation and the MJO, or Madden-Julian Oscillation. But in their latest advisory, CPC now notes most models are favoring a moderate, not weak, La Nina this late fall and winter. From CPC: “Thus, at its peak, a moderate-strength La Niña is favored.”
This modeled moderate strength La Nina, unfortunately, makes Bob Hamilton’s excellent research less applicable if this forecast verifies, and lends more unpredictability to isolating La Nina’s impacts in Western New York from impacts borne of other variables. In other words, I’m not confident such a La Nina really favors a wetter or snowier than average winter in our region … not by itself, anyway. I’ll discuss these variables further in a Friday article, where I’ll be analyzing the new NOAA/NWS Winter Outlook, due out Thursday.