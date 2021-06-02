Don Paul: Unsettled weather into Friday, with heat and humidity to come

Western New York is still in need of rain (despite last Friday’s rainfall), and our best hope for significant amounts is from late tonight into portions of Thursday. Even so, coverage will be very uneven.

By Saturday, a fundamental pattern change will begin to take shape over North America. Cooler troughing will revert to the west, while a building ridge of warm high pressure will begin to take up residence in the east. On Saturday, early signs point to a brisk southwest flow.

Such a flow will keep metro area temperatures downwind of the lake a few degrees cooler, with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Inland temps should reach to the low to mid-80s, probably warmest in northern Niagara County and in the Genesee Valley, while waterfront readings will stay in the upper 70s to near 80. Humidity will at least be on the cusp of uncomfortable as the weekend progresses, with more heat and abundant sunshine on Sunday than on Saturday. Inland readings will reach the mid to upper 80s, with a few interior highs of 90 possible. Again, it will be a few degrees cooler downtown and closer to Lake Erie, with temps in the low 80s.