Don Paul: Unsettled weather into Friday, with heat and humidity to come

We’ve begun June on a crisp note with low humidity, but that’s about to change.
The first round of scattered showers will arrive late Wednesday and increase in coverage overnight. By later Wednesday night, a few rumbles of thunder will be heard, with milder temperatures than in recent nights.
Most of this activity will lift to the north of Western New York during Thursday morning, but a few thunderstorms will develop by later in the afternoon south and southeast of the metro area, possibly accompanied by gusty winds and downpours in a couple of spots.
The best focal point for any scattered convection on Thursday and Friday will again be along the edge of the Lake Erie breeze to the south and east of the metro area. This lake breeze edge acts much like a frontal boundary. On neither day is a lasting rainy period expected, with less activity on Friday than on Thursday. The breeze, off 62-degree Lake Erie, will keep temperatures a little cooler close to the lake and lessen the chance for daytime convection within the breeze coverage on the Niagara Frontier. Friday’s highs will edge up a few degrees with partial sunshine, reaching the upper 70s inland, holding in the low 70s in the metro area. Any few scattered showers and thunderstorms will wind down Friday evening.
Western New York is still in need of rain (despite last Friday’s rainfall), and our best hope for significant amounts is from late tonight into portions of Thursday. Even so, coverage will be very uneven.
By Saturday, a fundamental pattern change will begin to take shape over North America. Cooler troughing will revert to the west, while a building ridge of warm high pressure will begin to take up residence in the east. On Saturday, early signs point to a brisk southwest flow.
Such a flow will keep metro area temperatures downwind of the lake a few degrees cooler, with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Inland temps should reach to the low to mid-80s, probably warmest in northern Niagara County and in the Genesee Valley, while waterfront readings will stay in the upper 70s to near 80. Humidity will at least be on the cusp of uncomfortable as the weekend progresses, with more heat and abundant sunshine on Sunday than on Saturday. Inland readings will reach the mid to upper 80s, with a few interior highs of 90 possible. Again, it will be a few degrees cooler downtown and closer to Lake Erie, with temps in the low 80s.
By early next week, a “Bermuda” high will have taken shape in the western Atlantic, pumping up more heat and humidity. With a little less influence from Lake Erie, most locations will reach the upper 80s, but some inland locations could head into the low 90s. Unlike our earlier 90-degree record which occurred with low humidity two weeks ago, this time around the hot readings will be accompanied by muggy conditions with little chance of even an isolated shower.
The heat and humidity will be widespread in the Great Lakes and northeast, probably a little shy of what meteorologists would consider “oppressive,” but sultry enough.
The persistence of this pattern looks to be impressive, when we look at extended range upper air guidance. The midweek European ensemble mean illustrates the strength of the eastern ridge.
The amplitude of the hot ridge does tend to flatten a little by the following weekend, but remains pumped up adequately to leave us with high probabilities of above-average temperatures. The Climate Prediction Center sees this trend in their eight- to 14-day outlook.
For those who don’t fancy an extended period of heat and humidity as a positive thing, there are signs in both the American and Canadian ensembles the hot eastern ridge will retrograde to the west by around the 17th or 18th.