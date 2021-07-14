Don Paul: Threat of severe storms is down, but humidity stays up

It would have been difficult to get through Tuesday without noticing the increase in heat and humidity compared to Monday. High temperatures reached the mid to upper 80s, and Dunkirk made it up to 90. The sun’s heat energy combined with the high amounts of water vapor in the air helped organize thunderstorms into strong to severe storms, as well predicted by the Storm Prediction Center's severe thunderstorm watch issued for our region in the early afternoon. The majority of the wind damage occurred below the Buffalo Southtowns and mainly in the Southern Tier. A small sampling.

Some other damage reports came in from Erie and Niagara counties as well, though not so many as to the south. Heavy to torrential rainfall reports can be found in this next link, with particular attention paid to parts of western Chautauqua County. Portions of southern and central Erie County acquired some hefty totals as well.