Don Paul: Threat of severe storms is down, but humidity stays up

It would have been difficult to get through Tuesday without noticing the increase in heat and humidity compared to Monday. High temperatures reached the mid to upper 80s, and Dunkirk made it up to 90. The sun’s heat energy combined with the high amounts of water vapor in the air helped organize thunderstorms into strong to severe storms, as well predicted by the Storm Prediction Center's severe thunderstorm watch issued for our region in the early afternoon. The majority of the wind damage occurred below the Buffalo Southtowns and mainly in the Southern Tier. A small sampling.
Some other damage reports came in from Erie and Niagara counties as well, though not so many as to the south. Heavy to torrential rainfall reports can be found in this next link, with particular attention paid to parts of western Chautauqua County. Portions of southern and central Erie County acquired some hefty totals as well.
Through the end of June, one of the driest locations in Western New York has been Buffalo. Rainfall deficits were running well over a third below average for the year. A reversal in this dry trend has arrived for July, at least so far. Buffalo rainfall for the month is now running at 3.10 inches as of Tuesday, a full 1.81 inches above the average of 1.29 inches. The yearly total is 15.10 inches, still 5.03 inches below average but a considerable improvement of yearly deficits getting closer to 7 inches less than two weeks ago. The monthly soil moisture change has been considerable.
Over the next several days, you’ll have to be a "sensitive soul" to discern the subtle changes in day-to-day weather. Wednesday will return some limited sunshine for the afternoon, with an ever-so-slight drop in humidity and a few more thinly scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, mostly to the south. Wednesday night should be dry as far as precipitation goes, but humidity will remain rather high. Much of Thursday will be rainfree as well, though breezy, warm and humid, with temperatures returning to the low to mid-80s. Late in the day and early evening, a more vigorous low pressure system will be approaching, enhancing the chances for scattered showers and a few stronger thunderstorms.
The Storm Prediction Center sees this limited potential for stronger storms as well.
By Friday, the proximity of a cold front to the eastern Great Lakes will continue the chance for occasional showers and a few thunderstorms. Abundant cloud cover and slow passage of the front will likely drop readings back into the mid to upper 70s with winds gradually becoming northeast. Even with the threat of some showers, humidity will drop back a bit, closer to moderate levels.
The front will stall near Western New York by Saturday, so the threat of more occasional showers stays with us, with a lesser threat for just a few spotty showers on a partly sunny Sunday as the front slips a little farther south. At this point, Sunday is looking like the better of the two weekend days, with weekend highs in the mid-70s Saturday and around 80 on Sunday.
By Monday, drier Canadian high pressure looks to be more firmly in control of the Great Lakes. Early indications point to this drying trend to persist into at least next Wednesday, slowing down the advance of the toadstools. Daytime high temperatures, however, will be back to a few degrees above average, ranging from 82-84 Monday and Tuesday, and dropping back a little for Wednesday. Temps in the interior of the west and southwest will be closer to the normal searing heat which bedevils that region, rather than the unprecedented and more life-threatening highs reached in the last couple of weeks.
Next week, the Climate Prediction Center’s highest probabilities for warmer than normal temperatures is over the northern plains, high plains and northern Rockies. The high probabilities for below normal temperatures over the central plains and mid-south is tied to continuing high soil moisture from previous heavy to excessive precipitation.