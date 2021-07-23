Don Paul: The climate forecast is worsening for the U.S. West

Before we get to the western climate forecast, let’s first take a look at our local weather forecast here in Western New York. Our drier and more comfortable pattern will continue into Saturday before it gets interrupted later in the day. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds by afternoon, along with slowly rising humidity. An approaching warm front will begin to trigger a few showers and thunderstorms late in the day.

The passage of the warm front is likely to increase the coverage of convection overnight, and it will become quite muggy, too. Although this system will be more potent across the central Great Lakes, there are indications the convection will be weakening as it arrives in Western New York. Even so, some localized downpours will be possible Saturday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Western New York at a marginal risk for severe storms during this time period, and boaters should keep this in mind toward Saturday evening.