Don Paul: The climate forecast is worsening for the U.S. West

Before we get to the western climate forecast, let’s first take a look at our local weather forecast here in Western New York. Our drier and more comfortable pattern will continue into Saturday before it gets interrupted later in the day. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds by afternoon, along with slowly rising humidity. An approaching warm front will begin to trigger a few showers and thunderstorms late in the day.
The passage of the warm front is likely to increase the coverage of convection overnight, and it will become quite muggy, too. Although this system will be more potent across the central Great Lakes, there are indications the convection will be weakening as it arrives in Western New York. Even so, some localized downpours will be possible Saturday night.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of Western New York at a marginal risk for severe storms during this time period, and boaters should keep this in mind toward Saturday evening.
Sunday may begin with some lingering showers, giving way to partly sunny and muggy conditions with temperatures reaching the low 80s in the afternoon, along with a helpful Lake Erie breeze. A few showers and storms may again develop over hilly terrain to the south. Slightly less humid air will arrive for a warm Monday, with another limited chance for a few showers and thunderstorms arriving Tuesday night and part of Wednesday. A weak ridge of high pressure will bring us slightly more comfortable conditions by later Wednesday into Friday.
I’ll update this forecast Saturday in the comments section beneath this article.
Gauging how much of the world’s warming climate can be attributed to individual extreme weather events is not a complex task. But the handprint of climate change is growing in clarity with the number and severity of these events. The early climate models of the 1980s forecast warm regions would grow warmer, wet regions would grow wetter, sea levels would continue in an inexorable rise, and arid regions would grow still drier. Droughts would grow in length, intensity and coverage. All these trends have come to be a reality, often worse than earlier models had predicted.
Much of the West and Southwest now finds itself in a megadrought. The very fiber and future of civilization in the southwest has fallen into a more apparent jeopardy. Water scarcity has reached crisis proportions not seen in such a large, populated region in our nation, with increased intensity of drought episodes.
Beginning with agriculture, we can look to California, which grows more produce by far than any other state or region. Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir, is located behind engineering marvel Hoover Dam. Its water level is now down to the lowest on record. Water deliveries downstream are going to have to be slashed to seven Colorado River basin states. Lake Powell, the second largest reservoir, is also down to under 35% of its capacity. California’s huge Lake Oroville Reservoir is now so low its hydroelectric plant is likely to go offline this summer, as detailed in the Los Angeles Times.
Many California growers have purchased water deliveries before the growing season which now cannot be made. For example, melon grower Joe Del Bosque told CBS News he has now had to leave about one third of his land fallow.
His water comes from the San Luis Reservoir, which is now below 30% of its capacity. Worse still is the plight of California almond growers, who produce the majority of the world’s almond crop. They can’t let their trees lie fallow. They will simply perish, so these growers are having to tear out the trees and replace them with a less water-dependent crop in the hope of salvaging something.
The percentage of land in extreme to exceptional drought continues to grow. With the exception of monsoonal thunderstorms in Arizona, virtually no rain falls in much of this region during the summer and early autumn even in non-drought years. If you scroll down to statistics, you’ll be able to see how drastically worse the situation is this year than a year ago.
The gravest long-term news for much of the west and southwest is coming from the discipline of hydroclimatology. UCLA scientist Park Williams explained the big picture to CBS News: "This drought is really bad; it's one of the worst handful of years since the year 800 A.D.," said Park Williams, a hydroclimatologist at UCLA. He said this is not just one long, hot dry summer, but what scientists call a "megadrought."
"This is really the 22nd year of a long drought that began in the year 2000," Williams said.
He and his colleagues know this from studying the rings on trees, which show how much they grow in any given year. "The last 22 years actually rank as the driest 22-year period in at least 1,200 years, based on tree ring records," Williams said. "And so, humans now are contending with a water limitation crisis in the West that modern society in this region has not yet had to contend with."
Williams said the predicted water supply when Hoover Dam was constructed on the Colorado River was based on accumulated precipitation from 20 abnormally wet years, raising expectations up to an unsustainable level. Hoover Dam seemed to be “the” solution. Lake Mead created a water supply which made Los Angeles, Phoenix and Las Vegas growth possible. Now, 40 million people in seven states depend on a supply which is rapidly dwindling. As seen in this U.S. Bureau of Reclamation photo, Lake Mead’s level is down by more than 140 feet to the new record low.
Droughts have been a feature of this part of North America for centuries. Climate change is not the sole cause of the growing megadroughts. But the evidence is clear the severity of the water supply problem has been made much worse by our warming climate, driven by human activity and greenhouse gases. This is seen in data derived from NASA satellite imagery.