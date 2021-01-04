Don Paul: Temperatures to hover around freezing this week, with low wind chill

Rest easy, snow haters. This will be a week sans shovelable snow.
The best chance of snow showers comes on Tuesday and Tuesday evening, and that activity will be inconsequential. A spotty coating here and there, mainly on hills, may come of it and a few isolated slick spots Tuesday night aren’t out of the question. Daytime high temperatures will run a little above the average of 32 through midweek, with some modest cooling developing later in the week.
The good news for walking and other outdoor activities will be the absence of significant wind chill for much of the week, with a weak pressure gradient between areas of low pressure passing well to our east and high pressure to our west. The storm track will be more active over the southeast U.S. with low pressure systems exiting out to sea off the middle Atlantic seaboard.
As for conditions on Buffalo Bills playoff Saturday, the forecast looks good. The gametime temperature will be close to 30 degrees, which is seasonably cold, and dry conditions appear very likely under a partly sunny sky. Here is a look at the European model depiction for early afternoon Saturday.
Notice how far out to sea the nearest storm system is, and how the Great Lakes and northeast are dry. Wind will not be a major factor in the game, and should keep wind chill tolerable, averaging near 10 mph.
This rather benign pattern is likely to persist into next week, but at that time we’ll have to keep an eye on some coastal storms and see how close they track to our region. There continue to be indications of a somewhat colder pattern in the Great Lakes, Midwest and northeast setting up during the second half of the month. It can’t be determined this far out whether that would be accompanied by much more snow, but the colder temperatures would at least be better news for snowmaking at ski resorts. I’ll have more on this pattern transition later in the week.
Moving over to climate news, most of it continues to be bad. However, there are more optimistic projections if more nations were to achieve net zero carbon emissions.
While earlier projections were very strong on the concept of “baked in” continued warming even if humanity began to move more rapidly toward sharply reducing the use of fossil fuels, the “baked in” warming may have been off base. A climate researcher in the next publication of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change told Inside Climate News: “There is less warming in the pipeline than we thought," said Imperial College (London) climate scientist Joeri Rogelj, a lead author of the next major climate assessment from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
“It is our best understanding that, if we bring down CO2 to net zero, the warming will level off. The climate will stabilize within a decade or two,” he said. “There will be very little to no additional warming. Our best estimate is zero.”
In other words, the climate crisis may have a better and much faster resolution than earlier expected if humanity moves more aggressively toward alternative energy technologies, and gets net carbon dioxide growth down to zero.
Penn State climate researcher Michael Mann recently explained to "60 Minutes" how most earlier climate models had not been run to assume net zero carbon emissions and what such a drastic reduction could achieve. Since more nations, including China, are developing long-term plans toward this goal, newer runs of sophisticated climate models demonstrate the likelihood of a dramatic leveling off of the ongoing warming if the goals are achieved.
Mann described how earlier runs had assumed atmospheric carbon dioxide levels would remain high even for a century or more after reductions began to be realized. Now, newer research shows the drastic reductions in emissions would pay off quickly.
Mann and many of his colleagues consider the latest findings to be a game changer. In the Inside Climate News article, here is what Mann concludes: “This really is true,” he said. “It’s a dramatic change in the paradigm that has been lost on many who cover this issue, perhaps because it hasn’t been well explained by the scientific community. It’s an important development that is still under appreciated.
“It’s definitely the scientific consensus now that warming stabilizes quickly, within 10 years, of emissions going to zero,” he said.
All that aside, as of now nearly everything on the climate front is headed in the wrong direction, because humanity hasn’t yet gotten into gear in these radical emissions reductions. Sea level rises, uneven globally, are increasing due to more rapid melting of the Greenland ice cap, glaciers, and Antarctic ice on that continent.
Warming in the Arctic and Antarctic regions is accelerating. Even with a temporary reduction of emissions this past year due to reduced industrial activity during the pandemic, and even with a vigorous La Nina in place which would normally result in some temporary mean global cooling, the cooling hasn’t materialized. The warming set in place by human activity has been overwhelming the natural weather variation which should be leading to this brief, modest cooling.
Humanity clearly will have to do a lot more than we’ve been doing to change this.