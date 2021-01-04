Don Paul: Temperatures to hover around freezing this week, with low wind chill

This rather benign pattern is likely to persist into next week, but at that time we’ll have to keep an eye on some coastal storms and see how close they track to our region. There continue to be indications of a somewhat colder pattern in the Great Lakes, Midwest and northeast setting up during the second half of the month. It can’t be determined this far out whether that would be accompanied by much more snow, but the colder temperatures would at least be better news for snowmaking at ski resorts. I’ll have more on this pattern transition later in the week.

Moving over to climate news, most of it continues to be bad. However, there are more optimistic projections if more nations were to achieve net zero carbon emissions.

While earlier projections were very strong on the concept of “baked in” continued warming even if humanity began to move more rapidly toward sharply reducing the use of fossil fuels, the “baked in” warming may have been off base. A climate researcher in the next publication of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change told Inside Climate News: “There is less warming in the pipeline than we thought," said Imperial College (London) climate scientist Joeri Rogelj, a lead author of the next major climate assessment from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.