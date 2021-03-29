Don Paul: Spring’s off, then on, then off the rails

If spring had human characteristics, I could say it’s wracked with indecision this week. (Assigning human traits to a nonhuman entity is anthropomorphism, which I learned from a feisty college lab instructor, so I’ll pass on that.)
In any case, we began the week with some minor snow on higher terrain Monday morning, as I’d forecast Friday night at WIVB.
Monday morning low temperatures were in the low to mid-30s, and the day will top off only in the low 40s, with the chill enhanced by a brisk breeze at times.
This preliminary chill will not be with us for long. A complete turnaround arrives on Tuesday, on the heels of a southerly, downslope breeze.
That breeze and abundant sunshine will combine to add 25-28 degrees to Monday’s highs on Tuesday, and bring readings to the upper 60s, with a few spots on the Niagara Frontier possibly touching 70 again.
Unfortunately, this new found warmth will not linger, either. During Wednesday, the first of two cold fronts will cross our region, bringing frequent showers. Temperatures will tumble from the early 50s back through the 40s in the afternoon.
By Thursday morning (if you forgot, that’s April 1), we’ll be down in the upper 20s, and reach only the low to mid-30s on Thursday, along with a cold northwest wind. But preceding Thursday morning, rain showers will be turning to snow showers as the cold air deepens Wednesday night. Both the European/ECMWF and American/GFS models show snow, although the ECMWF may be overdone in its depiction of snow. The most recent GFS shows this for early Thursday.
Even the more conservative GFS does indicate some moderate snow depth on higher terrain, in this product which does include the melting one would expect with the higher sun angle of April 1.
Because the ECMWF and another British model, UKMET, do show higher snow totals, we’ll have to keep an eye on this limited snow potential over the next couple of days. If there are significant changes, I’ll note them in the comments section and on social media.
It’s fortunate Western New Yorkers know it’s far too early to put out any tender plantings, because Friday morning will be coldest of all, ahead of some slow moderation. The Weather Prediction Center forecast lows.
High temps edge up closer to 40 on Friday, 50 on Saturday, and the mid to upper 50s on Sunday and Monday. Friday through Monday currently look mainly dry, except for a small chance of a passing light rain shower Saturday night.
Looking further out in time, the ensembles are in good agreement that milder high pressure will re-establish itself in the east next week in the upper air pattern. This would gradually increase probabilities for above average temperatures returning to our region for more than just a day.
Even going out to mid-April, the American GFS ensemble mean favors the warmer ridging staying in the east, and cooler troughing staying far to the west.
Spring should be back on the rails.