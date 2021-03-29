Don Paul: Spring’s off, then on, then off the rails

By Thursday morning (if you forgot, that’s April 1), we’ll be down in the upper 20s, and reach only the low to mid-30s on Thursday, along with a cold northwest wind. But preceding Thursday morning, rain showers will be turning to snow showers as the cold air deepens Wednesday night. Both the European/ECMWF and American/GFS models show snow, although the ECMWF may be overdone in its depiction of snow. The most recent GFS shows this for early Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Even the more conservative GFS does indicate some moderate snow depth on higher terrain, in this product which does include the melting one would expect with the higher sun angle of April 1.

Because the ECMWF and another British model, UKMET, do show higher snow totals, we’ll have to keep an eye on this limited snow potential over the next couple of days. If there are significant changes, I’ll note them in the comments section and on social media.