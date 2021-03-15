Don Paul: Some warming on the way for Western New York

The well-forecast roaring blizzard for southeast Wyoming, parts of Colorado and western Nebraska is a blizzard no more, as it heads east.

Upon first glance, this NOAA GOES satellite imagery may look a little ominous for our region but, on the whole, that is not to be the case. The remnant low pressure system will be running smack into a blocking ridge of Arctic high pressure which will greatly lessen its impact in the eastern Great Lakes. The ridge brought Monday morning lows in the teens, including 18 at Buffalo, and will keep Monday highs below the 41 degree average (the average low is now 25).

Despite the recent cold spell following last Wednesday and Thursday’s upper 60s, our monthly mean temperature was 3.4 degrees above average as of Sunday, monthly snowfall was 6.6 inches below average, and seasonal snowfall was 13.9 inches below average.

As the remnant low pushes east, it may bring a minor icy mix to Western New York early on Tuesday, marking the advent of warmer air aloft. This may make for slick spots to start the morning commute, as depicted in this Weather Prediction Center forecast map for around 7 a.m. Tuesday.