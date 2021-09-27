Don Paul: Seasonable fall temps for WNY; climate change evidence endangered by warming

A key ice core examination site is on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus, at the Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center. The scientists who conduct this research are beginning to find the sheer speed of glacial and high latitude thawing is now negatively impacting their efforts to gather this critical evidence. In a Reuters article this month, a story of how this warming badly damaged what was to be a major sampling site was outlined. In 2018, an international team of scientists scouted a glacier high in the Swiss-Italian alps, took a small core sample which revealed great potential research opportunities, only to return in an expedition in 2020 to find “in the two years it took for the scientists to return with a full drilling set-up, some of the information that had been trapped in the ice had vanished. Freeze-thaw cycles had created icy layers and meltwater pools throughout the glacier, what another team member described as a water-laden sponge, rendering the core useless for basic climate science.”