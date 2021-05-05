Don Paul: Our climate is warming, but Western New York isn't this week

We’ll deal with weather first, which may seem uninspiring to those wanting spring to get back to cutting loose. Let’s just say if you have a pool, and you’re behind on getting it ready for real, usable warm weather, there’s no need to rush. It’s not that summery temperatures are the norm around here in early May, but we all know they do occasionally occur. Back in early April, after all, we had highs of 84 and 82 on May 8 and May 10, respectively. This week, Tuesday’s high was 68, with an average high of 63. It will be a while before we even get back to average.
Of course, it will eventually warm up later this month. There can be little doubt of that. In the meantime, I have to reiterate it remains too early to put out tender plantings. The last average frost date has not yet arrived, even on the Niagara Frontier. Just click on your location on this interactive map to find the date range based on decades of data compilation.
Following three consecutive days of seasonably mild highs in the mid and upper 60s, we have now slipped back into a cooler upper level and surface pattern, which will look like this for some days to come. The warmer high-pressure ridging has retreated to the west, and cooler troughing now dominates much of the country east of the Rockies.
It’s difficult to get much warmth from the southern plains transported our way with such steering winds.
There will be some extensive dry periods in the next five to seven days, but a series of weak disturbances will bring some interruptions from time to time. After a mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly Wednesday with only a few isolated light showers possible (more numerous in the Southern Tier), a drier air mass will take over for Thursday. Some sunshine will boost readings to the mid-50s, with a lighter breeze lending a little more comfort.
By Thursday night, moisture returns with some showers moving in by late evening and continuing into early Friday afternoon, on a chilly day. It will be chilly enough, in fact, so that a few models actually depict wet snowflakes over higher terrain.
While I’ve seen some forecasts calling for low 50s on Friday, my own judgment keeps us in the mid to upper 40s. Pardon my pessimism.
Friday will be our nadir, or low point. Some sunshine will return for Saturday, getting temps back to the cool but tolerable mid 50s. Sunday will be much the same. While a stray light shower can’t be entirely ruled out during the weekend, most nearly all of the weekend will be dry. The best chance for any light showers Sunday will be near the Pennsylvania line.
Monday and Tuesday also look dry with more abundant sunshine, with high temps remaining in the mid to upper 50s. Right now, our next best chance for reaching 60 isn’t until next Wednesday.
A little more grit-your-teeth news: The Climate Prediction Center leaves a very large portion of the northern U.S. with modest but favorable probabilities for below average temperatures through mid-month.
Beyond that, the extended range ensemble means, both American and Canadian, suggest a warmer upper air pattern.
I say “suggest” because ensembles become less reliable further out in time. I had seen this trend projected for our current early May period a couple of weeks ago … we now know how that worked out. Still, this suggested milder pattern shift fits well with mid-late May climatology and with some other esoteric atmospheric oscillation changes.
Segueing from weather to climate, new long-term averages are updated every 10 years, covering the last 30 years. The new update released this week demonstrates an obvious trend of warming continues over most of the nation.
The same sort of difference from the 20th century normal to the updated normal are evident in Buffalo.
Despite the incontrovertible warming over time, the new 30-year averages do show both Buffalo and Rochester have seen some increase in cold weather season snowfall.
There can be multiple factors in explaining the increased snowfall, all of which are speculative. One such factor may be more occasions with open water tied to previous warm periods preceding the passage of Arctic air fronts. There may also be an increase in the amount of water vapor in the air through increased evaporation tied to warming preceding the passage of the fronts. As I wrote, all of this is speculative. What is not speculative is the more uniform warming, not just at Buffalo but across much of the U.S., while the snowfall change is only representative of the Buffalo airport observatory measurements.