Don Paul: Our climate is warming, but Western New York isn't this week

We’ll deal with weather first, which may seem uninspiring to those wanting spring to get back to cutting loose. Let’s just say if you have a pool, and you’re behind on getting it ready for real, usable warm weather, there’s no need to rush. It’s not that summery temperatures are the norm around here in early May, but we all know they do occasionally occur. Back in early April, after all, we had highs of 84 and 82 on May 8 and May 10, respectively. This week, Tuesday’s high was 68, with an average high of 63. It will be a while before we even get back to average.

Of course, it will eventually warm up later this month. There can be little doubt of that. In the meantime, I have to reiterate it remains too early to put out tender plantings. The last average frost date has not yet arrived, even on the Niagara Frontier. Just click on your location on this interactive map to find the date range based on decades of data compilation.