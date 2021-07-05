Don Paul: Midsummer heat, humidity and scattered storms return

While the lower atmosphere will be receiving plenty of daytime heating and carrying abundant humidity, models are in poor agreement for the timing and placement of triggers to organize convection over the next few days. Actual heating peaks Monday, but the main threat of occasional rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be with us each day Tuesday through Thursday. However, this is more a matter of a generally unstable air mass with the aforementioned poorly organized triggers, so there should be abundant rainfree periods and very uneven coverage whenever convection does actually develop.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

This time around, amounts may be lower in the Southern Tier. On Tuesday, a southwest flow off 67-degree Lake Erie will also create a shadow of greater stability across the metro area and parts of the Niagara Frontier which would lessen shower probabilities. We’ll have a partly to mostly sunny sky Tuesday and at least limited sunshine Wednesday.

On Wednesday, there is some suggestion the nearby frontal boundary might drop south of Buffalo as a cold front, bringing temperatures down to the upper 70s. On Thursday, when the front is expected to be to our south, it will still be nearby. Even so, our readings should stay in the 70s.