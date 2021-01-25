Don Paul: Messy storm system to bring a slippery Tuesday

Monday started out decent and bright enough, to assuage some of the football-induced funk. As for Tuesday, the National Weather Service winter weather advisory map seems uniform for the region on Tuesday into Tuesday evening.
It turns out the precipitation en route will be anything but uniform. The storm system I described last week is, after all, taking a more northerly track into our region. On Friday, it appeared the low pressure center would pass well south, just bringing some light to moderate snow across the southern part of Western New York. The more northerly track takes this fairly weak low and makes the impacts more complex.
The northerly path allows the low to pump up warm, moist air aloft over the Arctic air. But the Southern Tier’s proximity to the warm air will cause the Arctic air to become very shallow, near the surface. The warmer air aloft will bring rain aloft well south, falling into that shallow Arctic air near the ground and freezing Tuesday morning, with the mix being dominant over the snow.
The precise depth of the shallow Arctic air will determine if the rain freezes into “less slippery” sleet (ice pellets) or the most slippery element, freezing rain. Farther north, the Arctic air will remain deep enough for snow to dominate. In this diagram, the likely shallow depth of the Arctic air represents the Southern Tier, on the far left. A little farther north, the Arctic air is just deep enough for the rain aloft to reach the ground as sleet. And on the far right, the deeper cold air brings mostly snow on the Niagara Frontier.
Ideally, in a verified forecast, the farther north you live, the more snow you get.
The saving grace for the start of the Tuesday morning commute is the precipitation is modeled to be very light between 6 and 7 a.m., arriving in the Southern Tier before dawn.
The model cross-sections of atmospheric temperatures favor any snow quickly turning to showers of sleet and freezing rain closer to Pennsylvania around 7-8 a.m., with just a bit of very light snow farther north. The mix south and snow north will begin to increase in coverage late in the commute. By midday, with the low getting closer to Western New York, the high-resolution models keep areas north of Buffalo staying in all snow, but the wintry mix may reach the southern metro area, if not the city.
For the commute home, most models suggest steadier light snow will be confined to areas north of Buffalo, and road crews should be able to manage with effective salting because precipitation will be fairly light. The warmer sector of the low’s circulation over locations south and southwest of the metro area may even bring a few hours of above freezing temperatures at the surface, especially in Chautauqua County.
It should be noted this kind of depiction for the evening commute is not carved in stone. As the low passes off to our east late in the day, the colder wraparound air behind the low will begin to filter back into our region from west to east, turning the lingering snow and mix back to all snow for the evening. If the accompanying dropoff in surface temperatures arrives early, as some models show, the change to snow would arrive early as well. Either way, the rate of precipitation should be handled well by effective salting.
As for totals, this approximation by the Buffalo National Weather Service matches well with the currently available data. In sum, this is no “whopper” by any stretch, but slick roads, sidewalks and parking lots will be widespread if not properly treated. For pedestrians to the north, there will be a brisk easterly breeze producing a nasty wind chill, especially near Lake Ontario.
A few more periods of light, nuisance snow showers will be around most days this week. They will have no real impact on travel. A colder air mass will take over later this week, with an Arctic ridge of high pressure making Friday the coldest day of the winter so far.
Ski resorts will have excellent snowmaking conditions by mid and late week to reinforce the bases for next weekend. On Sunday into Monday, we’ll be keeping an eye on a developing storm system moving east. Early signs would indicate the potential for some snow or snow and a mix from this system on Sunday and some lingering snow or snow showers on Monday.
This far out in time, models are in poor agreement on snow amounts, so I won’t venture into that arena. Following passage of this storm system, current ensembles are favoring several days of somewhat milder temperatures later next week. Looking further out in time one extended range model, the CFS, still shows signs of a wintry resurgence in the upper air pattern for our part of the country, around mid-February.