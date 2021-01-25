Don Paul: Messy storm system to bring a slippery Tuesday

Ideally, in a verified forecast, the farther north you live, the more snow you get.

The saving grace for the start of the Tuesday morning commute is the precipitation is modeled to be very light between 6 and 7 a.m., arriving in the Southern Tier before dawn.

The model cross-sections of atmospheric temperatures favor any snow quickly turning to showers of sleet and freezing rain closer to Pennsylvania around 7-8 a.m., with just a bit of very light snow farther north. The mix south and snow north will begin to increase in coverage late in the commute. By midday, with the low getting closer to Western New York, the high-resolution models keep areas north of Buffalo staying in all snow, but the wintry mix may reach the southern metro area, if not the city.

For the commute home, most models suggest steadier light snow will be confined to areas north of Buffalo, and road crews should be able to manage with effective salting because precipitation will be fairly light. The warmer sector of the low’s circulation over locations south and southwest of the metro area may even bring a few hours of above freezing temperatures at the surface, especially in Chautauqua County.