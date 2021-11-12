Don Paul: Lake-effect will hit this weekend, but will it add up?

A cold front has now passed off to our east, preceded by gusty winds and showers late Thursday night. The somewhat drier air on Friday will give way to the development of lake-effect by later Friday night as cold air deepens. Even during mid-Friday morning, lake rain and some snow could be observed upwind on northern Michigan radar .

In fact, the temperature differential between 55-degree Lake Erie (5 degrees warmer than normal) and the atmosphere about a mile up will be great enough to induce lots of instability/buoyancy over the lake at times, creating convection with occasional lightning. Those soft white pellets called graupel also generate static electricity, and if they start to fall, they will make some thunder even more likely.

Over the course of the weekend, lake-effect and some more widespread showers would bring enough moisture to produce some heavier amounts of snow if the air mass were cold enough to allow more accumulation on the hills. However, as was the case with lake-effect early this month, temperatures will be marginal for snow, allowing for more melting. There also will be shifting low-level wind directions ahead of and behind passing disturbances, moving the organized band of lake-effect around. Late Friday night, as the cold air deepens, a south-southwest flow (as seen in the Michigan radar) will steer much of the lake rain toward the north-northeast, depicted in this model.