Don Paul: It's icy cold in Buffalo, but there's a fast melt in Greenland and Antarctica

Despite the current Arctic air in place, January will go down in the books as a relatively mild month, with the mean airport temperature running 5.7 degrees above average through Jan. 28.
The highest temperature was 44 degrees, which is not especially warm, and the lowest so far was 13, which is not especially cold. Snowfall is over 8 inches, but still running nearly 15 inches below the January average.
Lake-effect snow showers will continue on and off in the northwest flow into early Saturday, with more to the north and south of the metro area. No one will be picking up hefty totals.
The better news for Saturday is more sunshine in the afternoon, and less wind chill. A light wind will make Saturday’s upper teens to low 20s more tolerable for people who want to head outdoors. The snow showers will gradually end Saturday as a ridge of Canadian high pressure begins to move right over us. This ridge will keep most of Western New York dry during the day on Sunday, with temps moving closer to 30. However, a stiffening easterly breeze will take the edge off the moderation, producing a noticeable wind chill. The breeze will pick up because of the pressure gradient between the ridge and the approach of an area of low pressure from the west. Later in the day, the low’s moisture may reach the Southern Tier with some steadier light snow in this high-resolution model.
The American GFS and Canadian models are currently in good agreement with the high-resolution model, but the European model keeps virtually all the snow below the state line. On the whole, the track of the weakening low coming in from the west looks to be too far south to bring heavy snow into Western New York.
What we’ll have to watch is the development of a new and stronger low along the Atlantic coast Monday. The nor’easter will move slowly parallel to the coast, producing its heaviest snow from the Poconos and inland New Jersey up into the interior of New England. But it will have a trough extending back toward our region, keeping at least snow showers over us from later Sunday night into Monday night. The precise track of the storm will determine how much moisture curls back toward Western New York, as seen in the GFS.
Early indications point to mostly light to moderate snow totals by late Monday night in our region, with the moderate amounts more likely in the Southern Tier. The pressure squeeze between the ridge and the nor’easter will bring us a raw east wind Monday. I will update this forecast during the weekend in the comments section and on social media, if necessary.
The next storm system to watch arrives in the Great Lakes later in the week, preceded by warming temps possibly heading into the 40s by Friday and some mixed or rain showers.
This storm will be vigorous and may be capable of producing strong winds by Friday into Saturday, along with a new surge of Arctic air behind its cold front on Saturday, and some lake snow.
In the meantime, ski conditions have been picking up in quality with some natural snow and excellent snowmaking conditions.
The probability of Lake Erie freezing over is low, but ice cover has picked up this week from last week’s 2.4%, as you’d expect.
Last year the Great Lakes were at only 5.6% at this point, but in 2019 the percentage was 40.6%.
There is continuing bad-and-getting-worse news on Greenland and Antarctic ice, which has a direct tie to how much sea levels will rise. A new study released this week from the European Geosciences Union concludes many scientists are underestimating how much ice is melting and will continue to melt if the rate of warming isn’t adequately slowed. While Arctic Ocean sea ice melt doesn’t have the sea level tie-in, the warming in the high latitudes and in the Antarctic has increased the rate of annual global ice loss from 760 billion tons in the 1990s to 1.2 trillion tons in the 2010s. As reported by Chris Mooney and Andrew Freedman in The Washington Post: “That is an increase of more than 60 percent, equating to 28 trillion tons of melted ice in total — and it means that roughly 3 percent of all the extra energy trapped within Earth’s system by climate change has gone toward turning ice into water.”
Of greatest concern are the planet’s two ice sheets, on Greenland and Antarctica. In another new study co-authored by NASA glacier researcher Eric Rignot, the study data shows even many experts may have been far too conservative on the melt numbers for years. The rate of sea level rise from the sheets’ meltwater is too low by a factor of 2, according to the authors. This short NASA video examines the Greenland glacier melting process.
The warming climate scenarios have a wide range of impacts in models. Even the best-case scenario has major impacts which we’re already seeing. But the worst case end of the range is far more dangerous. Right now, these two new studies conclude we are on track for the worst case coming to be reality. The melting is tied both to atmospheric and oceanic warming, and the warming is tied to the burning of fossil fuels and agricultural practices globally. Only humanity can slow the process down significantly in coming decades.