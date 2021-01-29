Don Paul: It's icy cold in Buffalo, but there's a fast melt in Greenland and Antarctica

There is continuing bad-and-getting-worse news on Greenland and Antarctic ice, which has a direct tie to how much sea levels will rise. A new study released this week from the European Geosciences Union concludes many scientists are underestimating how much ice is melting and will continue to melt if the rate of warming isn’t adequately slowed. While Arctic Ocean sea ice melt doesn’t have the sea level tie-in, the warming in the high latitudes and in the Antarctic has increased the rate of annual global ice loss from 760 billion tons in the 1990s to 1.2 trillion tons in the 2010s. As reported by Chris Mooney and Andrew Freedman in The Washington Post: “That is an increase of more than 60 percent, equating to 28 trillion tons of melted ice in total — and it means that roughly 3 percent of all the extra energy trapped within Earth’s system by climate change has gone toward turning ice into water.”